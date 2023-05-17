Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Imran Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest

In a live video statement, he said his opponents were out to trigger a fight between him and the army

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday (17) that police had surrounded his house and that he expected to be rearrested soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.

Khan was arrested by the army on May 9 on graft allegations, which he denies, triggering a wave of violence that has deepened political instability in the south Asian nation of 220 million.

Pakistan has also been facing its worst ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing critical IMF funding.

The country’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release on bail last Friday (13).

But on Wednesday, the government accused him of sheltering aides and supporters wanted over the attacks following his arrest, and warned he had 24 hours to hand them over or face a police operation.

Khan, 70, a former captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, said his re-arrest was imminent. Hours earlier, Islamabad’s High Court had granted him a bail extension until May 31, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” Khan tweeted on Wednesday evening, adding that police had surrounded his house in the eastern city of Lahore.

In a live video statement, he said his opponents were out to trigger a fight between him and the army.

“I’m afraid that this will bring a big backlash that will cause huge loss to our country,” he said.

“… If someone thinks that this strategy can win a ban on my party, it is not going to happen.”

He demanded a judicial commission headed by the chief justice to probe the violence.

Punjab province’s information minister Amir Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that some 30 to 40 people accused of attacking military installations were hiding at Khan’s home.

“We’re giving an ultimatum that these terrorists should be turned over to the police, or else there will be action,” Mir told a press conference.

He said Khan had 24 hours to surrender the suspects, and that a police operation would be launched if he did not comply.

Khan’s aide, Iftikhar Durrani,denied the former prime minister was sheltering people suspected of involvement in the violence.

Khan, who has been rallying his supporters to demand a snap election since he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, called on authorities to come to his house with arrest warrants rather than storming it.

Following Khan’s arrest, thousands of supporters attacked and set on fire scores of government and public buildings, including the army’s headquarters. More than 3,000 people are already in custody over the violence.

Federal information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described the attacks on army installations as “sedition”, saying those involved in them would be tried in military courts.

The military had already announced that those who attacked its installations would be tried under army laws, calling the May 9 attacks “pre-planned” and ordered by leaders of Khan’s party, which he and his party deny.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), an independent civil rights group, said on Tuesday (16) it opposed the use of military laws to try civilians, saying it risked denying their right to due process.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies in London
HEADLINE STORY
India’s market regulator gets more time to finish Adani probe
HEADLINE STORY
UK promises 45,000 seasonal agricultural worker visas
News
Australia cancels Quad meeting after Biden visit postponement
News
Britons shouldn’t feel guilty about country’s past: Braverman
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan unhappy about new ICC revenue model
News
Brexit was not a failure, says UK
News
US calls on India to condemn religious violence
INDIA
Eric Garcetti: India-US relations aim at peaceful Indo-Pacific
News
Senior doctors in England begin voting on strike action over pay dispute
News
India plans ‘repatriation of Koh-i-noor diamond from UK’
News
13 killed in Pakistan security base hostage-taking attack
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW