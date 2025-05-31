Imane Khelif needs to undergo sex test to continue boxing, says World Boxing

World Boxing has announced the introduction of a mandatory sex test for all athletes competing in its events, with immediate effect. The move affects Paris 2024 women’s welterweight silver medallist Imane Khelif, who has been barred from participation until she completes the required procedure.
The governing body, recently granted provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee to oversee boxing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, said the testing aims to ensure fair competition across male and female categories.
“Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, 5–10 June 2025, and any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing's rules and testing procedures,” it said in a statement released on Friday.
Under the new policy, all boxers aged 18 and above must undergo a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to determine biological sex. The test detects the SRY gene, which reveals the presence of a Y chromosome, considered a key indicator of male biological sex.
The procedure can be conducted via a nasal or mouth swab, saliva sample, or blood test.
World Boxing stated the policy was introduced to create “a competitive level playing field” and forms part of its broader efforts to solidify its role as the sport’s international regulator after a period of governance disputes.
Khelif’s eligibility will remain suspended until the test is completed.
