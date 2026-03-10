IKEA hosts free Iftar pop-up on London's South Bank for Muslim commuters

Highlights

IKEA hosted three free Iftar events on London's South Bank from 3 to 5 March for Muslim commuters breaking their fast during rush hour.

The pop-up was designed by Muslim interior designer Noor Aliyah Ali and featured a four-course menu by Muslim chef Mursal Saiq and content creator Majida Sofi Basit.

IKEA is also partnering with the Ramadan Tent Project to sponsor an Open Iftar event at the Library of Birmingham this month.

IKEA welcomed Londoners to a free Iftar pop-up on the city's iconic South Bank last week, creating a homely space for Muslim commuters to break their fast during rush hour.

The three evening events, held on 3, 4 and 5 March at Observation Point on the South Bank, were designed to offer a comfortable and welcoming space for Muslims travelling home from work at sunset during Ramadan, which began in mid-February this year.

The pop-up was a short walk from Waterloo Station, making it easily accessible for commuters.

Working with Muslim interior designer Noor Aliyah Ali, IKEA decorated the space with products from its range including the GOKVÄLLÅ collection designed for Iftar celebrations alongside Noor's own personal touches to bring a British Muslim household to life.

The aim was to create a space that felt like stepping into "your auntie's living room." The events were developed in consultation with AMALIAH, an organisation that centres the voices of Muslim women.

Menu and prayers

Guests arrived and broke their fast with dates and water before being invited to pray in a dedicated prayer room.

They then enjoyed a four-course menu of 16 dishes developed by Muslim chef Mursal Saiq and content creator Majida Sofi Basit, inspired by recipes from different cultures around the world.

Dishes included za'atar naan with shawarma spiced mushrooms, 14-hour oak smoked brisket Kabuli pilau, and cardamom and date banana loaf with Qahwa-infused vegan cream and berries.

Majida Sofi Basit, 27, said: "The experience of breaking fast on a busy tube or bus due to work schedules or daily demands is a familiar one for many Muslims, like me.

It was incredibly refreshing to join IKEA's event this Ramadan and celebrate Iftar on the South Bank with other members of the community."

Nick Singh, EDI lead at IKEA UK and Ireland, said the events were created "to offer a welcoming, celebratory space where commuters could pause, break their fast in comfort, and share the moment with others."

IKEA is also partnering with the Ramadan Tent Project to sponsor its Open Iftar event at the Library of Birmingham this month.