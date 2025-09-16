Skip to content
ICC rejects PCB request to drop Pycroft from Asia Cup panel

After India’s seven-wicket win, Suryakumar and his team did not shake hands with the Pakistan players. The Indian players said it was a mark of respect for the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.

India vs Pakistan

The PCB had complained to the ICC, alleging that Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss in Sunday’s Asia Cup match.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Pakistan’s request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup. The decision came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) blamed the Zimbabwean official for the “no handshake” incident during their game against India and reportedly threatened to pull out of the tournament.

The PCB had complained to the ICC, alleging that Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss in Sunday’s Asia Cup match.

"Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won’t be removed and their plea has been rejected," an ICC source told PTI.

Pycroft, 69, is set to officiate Pakistan’s final group stage game against the UAE on Wednesday.

Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema also lodged a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), claiming Pycroft had insisted that team sheets not be exchanged between the two captains on Sunday, as is normally done.

After India’s seven-wicket win, Suryakumar and his team did not shake hands with the Pakistan players. The Indian players said it was a mark of respect for the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.

Pycroft is among the senior-most referees in the ICC Elite Panel, having officiated in 695 international matches across formats in men’s and women’s cricket.

It has emerged that the situation arose after PCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, Usman Walha, did not inform his captain about the tournament rules and regulations.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the ACC, was reportedly angry at the handling of the issue and ordered Walha’s removal on Monday.

According to PTI sources, Walha was responsible for briefing Salman about the “No Handshake” policy but failed to do so, leaving the captain unaware.

"Walha should have released a statement at the toss itself when the two captains didn’t shake hands. Naqvi apparently was furious as he handled it poorly," a PCB source told PTI.

The PCB had wanted Pycroft removed from the whole tournament, but the ICC, headed by India’s Jay Shah, rejected the request.

Reports suggest the PCB is exploring options for Pycroft not to officiate in their games. One proposal is to replace him with Richie Richardson for the UAE match, though it remains uncertain if that will be accepted.

(With inputs from agencies)

