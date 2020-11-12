HSBC UK launches BBC Children in Need initiative to ‘add light’ to the lives of children and young people.

It has been a year of unprecedented challenges and change for many people across the UK and beyond. HSBC UK has launched its latest campaign, The New Different, aiming to spark conversation about what long-term positive change can look like, encouraging communities to stop waiting for “normal” to return and to use this opportunity to build a better future.







Sarah Mayall, Head of Brand Marketing at HSBC UK, said: “As a bank, our purpose has been to help people navigate the winds of change for more than 155 years. Now more than ever, we want to demonstrate to the people, businesses and communities of the UK that we are here to support them. This new campaign is our way of saying ‘We’re ready when you are, to take on this change and build the new different together.’”

In early October HSBC UK launched its ‘Tomorrow Ready’ online hub to help businesses better adapt and prepare for the future. It has been designed to support UK businesses whether the challenge they face is as a result of Covid, Brexit, or a combination of external challenges. The hub hosts a variety of content, resources, tools and events.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced those most vulnerable in society into a position where they are at even greater risk. HSBC UK is working with key partners to play their part in helping to build a fairer, more equal UK.







That’s why HSBC UK will be giving BBC Children in Need’s network of charities and organisations access to their Financial Education programme.

These digital financial education sessions will be available through local charities and projects funded by BBC Children in Need working to support children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

BBC Children in Need is currently funding more than 3,900 local charities and community groups across the UK, who have supported over 500,000 children and young people facing disadvantage in the last year alone.







HSBC UK have also been supporting with fundraising efforts across the UK which will be celebrated on BBC One during ‘BBC Children in Need Appeal Night’ on 13 November. With BBC Children in Need celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, a few surprises await.

One charity which receives BBC Children in Need funding to provide vital services in the local community is Topcats, which supports children and young people with additional needs from a young age to adulthood and is based in Lowestoft.

HSBC UK colleague, Linda Rushmere, whose son who is severely autistic, benefits from Topcats support. The organisation aims to support young people to develop independent and social skills away from their usual routine.







Rushmere commented “Without Topcats, he would not have anywhere to go and spend time with his peers in a safe environment.”

She explained how she helped raise funds for Topcats. “I involved my branch of HSBC UK (Lowestoft) in fundraising for two separate community projects; firstly to improve the building and facilities and secondly improve the outside space.”

“The money was able to go toward a sensory room, new furniture, redecoration, an indoor sensory swing, a polytunnel for growing vegetables, a sunken trampoline for wheelchair users, outdoor activities, picnic tables and chairs and outdoor shelter from the sun as well as other attractions.”

Experienced staff at Topcats help plan activities based around the individual needs of a group, offering young people the opportunity to socialise with peers, sometimes friends from school or college and engage in a safe and fun environment.

The charity offers music, sensory and cooking activities, generating smiles and laughter during this difficult time.

Topcats will now receive £18,374 in BBC Children in Need funding over a three-year period, to provide fun holiday activities for children and young people aged 5– 18 during the school holidays.

The holiday activities allow the children and young people to have fun experiences, be more physically active and experience independence.

This year, Rushmere will take part in the BBC Children in Need ’Act Your Act’ appeal, as part of local HSBC UK fundraising, and will cycle 58 miles (inspired by her own age) for sponsorship.

As families celebrate Diwali on November 14, Rushmere says looking-out for others takes on additional significance this year.

She says, “Due to restrictions in place this year many charities, including Topcats, have not been able to run fundraising activities that are usually so vital in raising much needed funds and many charities are struggling for funds. Donating to charity at the moment is more important than ever.”

Scan the QR code to donate or visit hsbc.co.uk/campaign/children-in-need

BBC Children in Need Appeal 13 November.





