Hrithik Roshan praises ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ trailer despite earlier criticism of first film’s politics

Highlights

Hrithik Roshan praised the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on social media.

The actor had earlier said he disagreed with the politics of the first film but admired its storytelling.

The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, releases on 19 March.

Roshan reacts to sequel trailer

Hrithik Roshan has praised the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the upcoming sequel to Aditya Dhar’s action drama.

The trailer was shared by lead actor Ranveer Singh on Instagram, where he described the story as “personal” and confirmed that the film will have paid previews on 18 March before its worldwide release the following day.

Responding to the post, Roshan wrote: “Too too good. Killing it,” accompanied by heart, fire and clapping emojis. The trailer, which highlights the film’s action sequences and dramatic tone, has also drawn attention from fans online.

The sequel brings together Dhar’s direction, Singh’s performance and a soundtrack composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

Earlier remarks about the first film

Roshan had previously shared his views on the original Dhurandhar, praising its storytelling while acknowledging that he did not agree with its political perspective.

In a social media post at the time, the actor wrote that he admired filmmakers who allow their ideas and emotions to drive the storytelling process. He described the film as an example of cinema driven by conviction, adding that he appreciated it as a student of the craft.

Roshan wrote: “Too too good. Killing it,” accompanied by heart, fire and clapping emojis Instagram/ hrithikroshan

At the same time, he said he disagreed with the film’s politics and believed filmmakers should consider their responsibilities as global citizens. His comments triggered debate online, with some social media users criticising his stance.

Despite the reaction, Roshan later reiterated his appreciation for the film, praising Dhar’s direction and the performances of the cast.

Sequel set for March release

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on 19 March, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid.

The sequel will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, expanding its reach to audiences across India.

The film continues Dhar’s action-driven storytelling, with Singh returning in the lead role as the story moves into its next chapter.