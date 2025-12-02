Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

How Southeast Asian storytelling became one of Netflix’s fastest-growing global pillars

An exploration of the filmmakers, themes and markets shaping one of the platform’s most significant growth trends.

How Southeast Asian storytelling became one of Netflix’s fastest-growing global pillars

Inside Netflix’s 50% surge: the regional creators and stories driving Southeast Asia’s global rise

AI Generated
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Netflix says global viewing of Southeast Asian titles rose almost 50% between 2023 and 2024.
  • Premium VOD revenue in the region reached £1.44 billion (₹15,300 crore) last year, with 53.6 million subscriptions.
  • Netflix holds more than half of the region’s total viewing and remains its biggest investor in originals.
  • New rivals, including Max, Viu and Vidio, are forcing sharper competition.
  • Local jobs, training and tourism are increasing as productions expand across the region.

Last year, something shifted in what the world watched. Global viewership of Southeast Asian content on Netflix grew by nearly 50%, and this isn't just a corporate milestone; it’s a signal. Stories from Jakarta, Bangkok, and Manila are no longer regional curiosities. They are now part of the global mainstream.

The numbers tell a clear story. Over 100 Southeast Asian titles have now entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 lists. More than 40 of those broke through in 2024 alone. This surge is part of a bigger boom in the region’s own backyard. The total premium video-on-demand market in Southeast Asia saw viewership hit 440 billion minutes in 2024, with revenues up 14% to £1.44 billion (₹15,300 crore). Netflix commands over half of that viewership and 42% of the revenue. They have a clear lead, but the entire market is rising.

Inside Netflix’s 50% surge: the regional creators and stories driving Southeast Asia’s global rise AI Generated


Why these stories are breaking through

The simple answer is investment and access. Netflix has been pouring money into regional originals for years. In Thailand alone, they put £160 million (₹1,700 crore) into local content between 2021 and 2024, and the result is ambitious, high-quality production. Look at Indonesia’s first major zombie feature, Abadi Nan Jaya, or the horror thriller Nightmares and Daydreams. It is clear that this isn't about filling a local quota, but about creating global event television from a fresh perspective.

At the same time, how people consume content has changed. More homes have proper broadband and connected TVs. Streaming is no longer just an urban, smartphone-only habit. It’s a living-room activity, which means families are watching together, and subtitled or dubbed content has a bigger screen to shine on. This technological shift has unlocked a massive audience.

NetflixShutterstock


A crowded field, but one clear leader

Regional services like Viu and Indonesia’s Vidio have deep local roots. Global rivals like Disney+ have a stable share. The new entrant, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, had a remarkably strong launch in late 2024, grabbing 1.4 million new subscribers quickly. This competition is good. It forces everyone to up their game, bet on better stories, and improve their platforms.

Yet, Netflix’s position looks solid. They ended last year with around 12 million subscribers in Southeast Asia’s core markets. Their strategy of heavy, consistent investment in local-language originals, while a competitor like Prime Video reportedly pulled back, has paid off. They aren't just dubbing Western shows. They are building a dedicated pipeline of Southeast Asian stories for a worldwide audience.

Netflix VOChatgpt/Netflix


More than just streams: ripple effects

The impact spills beyond your screen. Netflix’s report on Thailand highlighted how its investment created over 13,500 jobs. Hit series drive tourism to filming locations. Training programmes for local crew are building a new generation of technical talent, becoming part of the region's creative infrastructure. It aligns with national ambitions, like Thailand’s push for cultural "soft power".

For creators, the calculus has changed. A show can now be conceived for a village in Central Java and find fans in São Paulo. In simple words, this global outlet is empowering new voices and genres. The classic romantic drama is still there, but so are complex crime thrillers, sci-fi, and historical epics that don't shy away from local nuance. The world is proving it can keep up.

Streaming optionsiStock


What comes after the breakout?

The growth phase is not over. Analysts point to the next wave: more connected TVs, deeper broadband penetration beyond cities, and smarter content investment focusing on proven hits. We’ll likely see more strategic bundling of services and a continued fight for subscriber attention.

From local roots to worldwide reach: the long arc of Southeast Asian content’s ascent on NetflixiStock


But the real story is more profound. Southeast Asia has rapidly evolved from a consumption market for Hollywood and Korean dramas into a major production hub and cultural exporter in its own right. The 50% jump in global viewership is the first solid proof of a new, more diverse era of global television. The world clicked play, and it turns out it was eager to listen. The question now is how platforms balance growth with originality as more voices and markets enter the frame.

content consumptionregional originalssoutheast asian titlesstreamingnetflix

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Sean Combs

Sean Combs blasts 50 Cent Netflix doc as illegal and unfair using stolen footage from his private archives

Getty Images/Instagram/50cent

Diddy accuses 50 Cent and Netflix of misusing decades of personal footage in controversial new docuseries

Highlights:

  • Sean Combs slams documentary calling it a “shameful hit piece”
  • Diddy Netflix docuseries uses footage his team says was never cleared
  • 50 Cent Diddy documentary accused of being driven by a long-running feud
  • Netflix says the footage was obtained legally
  • Docuseries launches as Combs serves a 50-month prison sentence

A spokesperson for Sean “Diddy” Combs has slammed 50 Cent’s upcoming Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, saying it is a “shameful hit piece” and uses “stolen footage that was never authorised for release.” The row has grown louder as the 50 Cent Diddy documentary lands on Netflix with global attention.

Sean Combs Sean Combs blasts 50 Cent Netflix doc as illegal and unfair using stolen footage from his private archives Getty Images/Instagram/50cent

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us