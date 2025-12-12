Many pubs across Britain ban Labour MPs in protest against rising taxes

Highlights

Around 50 venues across Britain join campaign started by Dorset pub owner.

Business rates for average pub expected to rise 76 per cent within three years despite Budget cuts.

Bournemouth MP says ban "stops me doing my job".

Dozens of pubs and restaurants across Britain have banned Labour MPs as part of a growing backlash against rising business taxes, with owners affixing "No Labour MPs" stickers to their windows and doors.

The campaign was launched on Friday by Andy Lennox, who runs the Old Thatch pub in Dorset. He said approximately 50 venues have pledged to ban Labour MPs, with requests for stickers and advice coming from across the UK, including from as far as Clacton-on-Sea.

"It's springing up in different towns," Mr Lennox told The Telegraph. "By the end of the week, it will be all over the place."

The protest follows chancellor Rachel Reeves' announcement of a permanent 5 per cent tax cut for hospitality and retail businesses in her November Budget, which she described as "the lowest tax rates since 1991".

However, many businesses face higher bills because pandemic-era business rates relief is scheduled to end in April, having previously been scaled back from 75 per cent to 40 per cent.

UK Hospitality, the industry trade body, warned that an average pub's business rates will increase by 76 per cent within three years, fuelling fears of thousands of job losses.

Owners voice frustration

Mr Lennox pointed that his projected rates bill was set to more than double in the next two years. I don't think the Labour government understands what they're doing," he said.

He added "They're taxing hospitality into extinction and dressing it up as cutting rates and helping us".

James Fowler, who runs the Larder House in Bournemouth, has also banned Labour MPs from his restaurant, including local MP Tom Hayes.

Mr Fowler told The Telegraph "I told Tom it wasn't personal. He's a great local MP, I voted for him, but this isn't a local issue."

Mr Hayes, who brought local businesses to meet the chancellor before the Budget, said banning MPs "stops me doing my job".

He added "I can't listen to business owners, represent them to the government, and secure the powers and support they need."

Rick Cressman, who banned Labour MPs from the Nailcote Hotel in Warwickshire, noted that he was forced to cut young employees by 25 per cent after last year's Budget.