Hombale Films drops teaser of Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’

Prabhas (Photo credits: Homable Films/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The first teaser of Prabhas-fronted action-adventure film Salaar was unveiled by production banner Hombale Films on Thursday.

Titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the big-budget action movie is directed by Prashanth Neel of the “KGF” film franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

“The reign of the most violent man begins!” Hombale Films posted on Twitter alongside the teaser.

Prabhas, the star of Baahubali franchise, also shared the teaser with his fans. “The #SalaarCeaseFire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?” he wrote on Instagram.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.

The pan-India movie has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It will be released in five languages — Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi — on September 28.

Prabhas was most recently seen in Adipurush, a retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana.

Besides Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, the actor will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.