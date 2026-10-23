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Hindu festival-goers attacked with bottles as they left Dussehra celebration in West Yorkshire

Police are treating the assaults on two British Indian men in Ossett as racially aggravated, and are appealing for help tracing a group of youths on e-bikes.

Hindu festival-goers attacked with bottles as they left Dussehra celebration in West Yorkshire

The event was held at Ossett Town Hall

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Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 23, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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TWO British Indian men were hit over the head, possibly with bottles, as they left a Dussehra and Bathukamma celebration in West Yorkshire last Saturday night (17). Police now believe the assaults were racially aggravated.

The first man was verbally abused by a suspect as he left the event, then struck on the back of the head, possibly by a bottle, suffering a head injury. The second man was also hit on the head, possibly with a bottle, and punched, falling to the ground and injuring his face. According to reports, the attacks happened between 9.15pm and 10.15pm.

Both victims are originally from Telangana state and were attacked as they left Ossett Town Hall, where the event was held. The celebration had been organised by local Telugu Hindu community groups.

Neighbourhood officers want information about a group of youths seen around the town hall that evening, especially those riding Sur-Rons or other e-bikes when the attacks happened.

According to organisers, the group had been seen earlier in the evening. Reports suggest the suspects, said to be aged between 16 and 20, approached a member of the organising team outside the venue almost an hour before the attack and asked about the event and who was attending. Organisers said police were first called after a separate group of around 15 to 20 people gathered outside the building.

Inspector Andrew Dickinson of the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Everyone has the right to attend community events safely and without fear.”

He added that officers recognised the distress the attack had caused to those at the event and to the wider Hindu community.

Organisers have asked for crime reference numbers, formal statements from the injured men and witnesses, and for CCTV from the town hall and nearby streets to be preserved. As of Wednesday (21), police had not announced any arrests.

The attack comes as British Hindus are already concerned about safety. It follows the release of Home Office hate crime figures that showed a 15 per cent rise in anti-Hindu attacks in 2025-26 compared with the previous year.

(with inputs from PTI)

british indian mendussehra celebrationhindu communitywest yorkshirebathukamma celebrationbritish hindushindu festival-goers attacked
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