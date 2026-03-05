Skip to content
Healey flies to Cyprus after Iran drone hits RAF base

UK defence minister meets Cypriot counterpart as Britain reinforces air defences following Akrotiri attack

uk-iran-cyprus

The Minister of Defence of Cyrpus Vasilis Palmas (R) greets the UK Defence Secretary John Healey as he arrives at the Ministry of Defence in Cyprus on March 05, 2026 in Nicosia, Cyprus.

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMar 05, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations.
BRITAIN's defence minister John Healey arrived in Cyprus on Thursday (5), following a drone strike on a UK air base on the Mediterranean island.

The visit comes after the runway of the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Akrotiri came under attack by an Iranian-made unmanned drone on Monday (2).

"The longstanding friendship between the UK and the Republic of Cyprus is strong in the face of Iranian threats," Healey posted on X alongside a photograph of him meeting Cypriot defence minister Vasilis Palmas.

The pair discussed how "the UK is further reinforcing our air defences to support our shared security," he added.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday (3) the UK was dispatching "helicopters with counter drone capabilities" and a warship, HMS Dragon, to Cyprus as Britain continued "defensive operations" in the region.

HMS Dragon is one of the Royal Navy's six Type 45 air defence destroyers.

It is fitted with a Sea Viper missile system able to launch eight missiles in under 10 seconds and guide up to 16 missiles simultaneously, defence ministry said.

The helicopters are Wildcat helicopters equipped with Martlet missiles that can take down drones.

On Wednesday (4), Cyprus's high commissioner to the UK Kyriacos Kouros said Cypriots were "disappointed" at the level of information-sharing with residents after RAF Akrotiri was hit and further drones intercepted.

"Let's say the people are disappointed, the people are scared, the people could expect more," he told the BBC's Newsnight programme.

Starmer initially refused to have any role in the US-Israeli war with Iran but later agreed to a US request to use two British military bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose".

Those bases are in Gloucestershire, western England, and the UK-US Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean.

Starmer has insisted that the Akrotiri base is not being used by US bombers. Monday's drone strike there caused minimal damage and no casualties, said British officials.

Service personnel's families have been moved away from the base as a precaution.

(AFP)

john healeykeir starmerraf baseuk base in cyprusiran drone

