Harry Potter flagship store to open on Oxford Street this autumn in major retail expansion

Highlights

Warner Bros will open a 21,000 sq ft Harry Potter flagship store on Oxford Street this autumn.

The store at 134-140 Oxford Street will be the UK's second official Harry Potter retail destination.

The opening coincides with plans to pedestrianise part of Oxford Street by the end of the year.

Warner Bros has announced plans to open a new Harry Potter flagship store on London's Oxford Street this autumn, becoming the UK's second official Harry Potter retail destination.

The expansive 21,000 sq ft shop, spread across two floors within The Ribbon development at 134-140 Oxford Street, will be designed as a "wizarding emporium" celebrating beloved locations from the books and films.

The store will offer interactive activities, photo opportunities and exclusive merchandise for fans visiting the capital.

Karl Durrant, Warner Bros senior vice president of worldwide retail, said: "Harry Potter is deeply rooted in British storytelling, and this will give fans an exciting new way to experience this magical world in the city that features so prominently in the stories. Offering a completely new retail experience for Harry Potter fans which will delight and entertain, it's going to be very special."

The new Oxford Street store will join Warner Bros' growing collection of Harry Potter experiences in London, including Warner Bros Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter and the Harry Potter Shop at King's Cross station, where fans can buy wands, robes, uniforms and golden Platform 9¾ tickets.

The King's Cross shop, situated near the famous Platform 9¾ trolley, features wooden floors and panelled walls inspired by traditional Hogwarts school days.

The store's opening comes as Oxford Street undergoes a significant transformation.

London mayor Sadiq Khan approved plans in February to ban traffic from a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, with works to pedestrianise the road expected to start this summer and the first traffic-free section introduced by the end of the year.