Harrow residents say council fireworks crackdown fails to curb chaos

A North West London resident claims this has been the “worst year for fireworks” being used in a dangerous or antisocial way as Harrow council embarks on crackdown.

Brandon To, who sits on the Roxborough Residents’ Association Committee, said he “saw a firecracker thrown from a car towards oncoming vehicles” as well as a man “holding a box of fireworks on his head and [he] was shooting them up” right outside residents’ windows.

Harrow council pledged to crack down on the “reckless and antisocial use of fireworks” in streets and parks across the borough, but residents have suggested the problems have actually worsened, though it’s been less than two weeks since the crackdown officially begun.

Brandon described 2025 as “the worst year for fireworks” in the three years he has lived in Harrow-on-the-Hill. Asked whether he believes the council’s enforcement campaign has been successful so far, he said: “I don’t think it is working at all.”

On October 17 Harrow council began a three-week enforcement campaign to prevent a repeat of the reckless use of fireworks seen last year, which caused distress for many residents across the borough.

The local authority promised “enforcement teams out in force” from 6pm to 10pm every evening to advise businesses and residents about their correct use, as well as taking action against those “who think the rules don’t apply to them”. Anyone caught breaking them could be fined up to £100.

Cabinet member for Cleaner Streets and Public Protection, Cllr Pritesh Patel, said: “Many of us enjoy watching fireworks. They can be fun but they’re not for everyone. Loud bangs and noises can cause distress and affect the quality of life for some residents – and pets. Last year we saw fireworks let off dangerously on our streets which is completely irresponsible and unacceptable.

“That’s why we are stepping up enforcement with a three-week crackdown during the peak of the fireworks season. With our dedicated phone line, CCTV room, and officers on the ground – we’ll be taking action against those setting off fireworks dangerously and causing a nuisance. It’s our way of putting residents first and keeping our borough safe.”

The recent Diwali celebrations were the first test of the measures, which some residents feel the council has failed. Despite calling the dedicated hotline set up for residents to report dangerous firework activity and noise complaints between 8pm and 9pm on October 19, Brandon claimed he was told there was “nothing they could do”.

Describing what he saw on the night, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I saw several problems. I live quite near to a roundabout and I saw a car throwing out a fire cracker towards oncoming vehicles and it almost caused an incident. The oncoming vehicle swerved violently and almost crashed into another car. There was almost an accident, it was very dangerous.

“Seeing that, I went out to the town centre myself and I saw [a man] holding a box of fireworks on his head and he was shooting them up. Where he was standing was right next to a high rise building so where the fireworks exploded was right outside residents’ windows. I confronted him, the kids were crying and the residents were all running away. I said ‘can you please stop, it’s scaring people’ [but] he ignored me.”

Under the local authority’s regulations, fireworks cannot be set off between 11pm and 7am, except for until 1am on the night of Chinese New Year, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve, and until midnight on November 5 (Bonfire Night).

Brandon is concerned that the problems “might be worse” on Bonfire Night and feels the council needs to partner with the police to introduce the measures and effectively enforce them. He said: “I can foresee there will be even more fireworks that will be dangerously let off. I am quite worried.

“There needs to be some designated space that is safe for fireworks, maybe in one of the parks. That could be a way for people to be able to celebrate but not on the streets. There’s trees and grass, if any of them light up there’s going to be a fire – it’s very dangerous.”

A Harrow council spokesperson said: “Fireworks can be fun but when misused they are dangerous and distressing. Our three-week operation is cracking down on antisocial behaviour during the peak of fireworks season with officers on the ground, a dedicated phone line, and CCTV room.

“Our officers have witnessed several instances of reckless behaviour and a complete disregard to public safety. These are completely unacceptable and were escalated to the police. In this case, fireworks were let off in a moving vehicle – due to the dangerous nature, this was a matter for the police which we escalated to.

“Since our operation began, officers have been out every evening including weekends. More than 300 calls have been received with nearly all incidents attended to between 6pm-10pm; 37 dangerous incidents were prevented by officers, with the police handling more serious reports of firework misuse and incidents after 10pm.

“Alongside this, our officers are also dealing with fly-tipping incidents, abandoned vehicles and illegal parking. So far, 11 fines were issued which include fireworks misuse and more than 40 community protection warnings for illegal parking.

“Our teams will continue evening patrols, engage with residents and families and take enforcement action where needed. We’ll also be stepping up enforcement for Bonfire Night while working closely with the police.”

