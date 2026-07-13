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Harrison Ford's road to Star Wars fame took 15 years and one life-changing role

Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood's most recognisable stars today

Harrison Ford's road to Star Wars fame took 15 years and one life-changing role

His breakthrough came when filmmaker George Lucas

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Harrison Ford spent nearly 15 years balancing carpentry and acting before landing Star Wars
  • George Lucas's casting of Ford as Han Solo transformed his career
  • The actor says persistence, rather than instant success, defined his journey

Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood's most recognisable stars today, but his rise to fame was anything but immediate. Before becoming Han Solo in Star Wars and later Indiana Jones, Ford spent almost 15 years moving between acting jobs and carpentry work, waiting for the opportunity that would change his career.

As the actor celebrates his birthday on 13 July, his journey remains a reminder that even cinema's biggest names often begin with years of uncertainty.

The role that changed everything

Born in Chicago on 13 July 1942, Ford struggled to establish himself in Hollywood during the early years of his career. While continuing to audition, he supported his family by working as a carpenter.

His breakthrough came when filmmaker George Lucas cast him as Han Solo in Star Wars. The film launched Ford into international stardom and opened the door to a career that would include iconic performances in the Indiana Jones films, Blade Runner, Witness, The Fugitive and Air Force One.

Ford's advice after years of setbacks

Earlier this year, Ford reflected on his career while accepting the Screen Actors Guild's Life Achievement Award.

"I’m still a working actor. I was not an overnight success," he said. "I struggled for about 15 years going from acting job to carpentry and back to acting until I finally got a part in a wildly successful film."

The actor has often credited persistence as the key to his success, once saying: "The only thing that I have done that is not mitigated by luck... is that I persisted, and other people gave up."

Still finding new challenges

More than four decades after Star Wars, Ford continues to take on new roles rather than relying on past successes. His recent performances in the television series Shrinking and 1923 have earned widespread praise, demonstrating his ability to adapt across different stages of his career.

Away from the screen, Ford is also an accomplished pilot and has served on the board of Conservation International for more than 30 years, supporting environmental conservation efforts.

His career, spanning more than six decades, stands as one of Hollywood's most enduring success stories, built not on overnight fame but on years of determination before a single role changed everything.

star warsgeorge lucasharrison fordharrison ford star wars
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