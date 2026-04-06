Artist Hardish Virk invites Coventry's south Asians to add migration stories to exhibition

Highlights

Pop-up events run Monday to Thursday featuring poetry, oral histories and workshops.

Exhibition uses immersive rooms and 410-year timeline of south Asian-British history.

Artist Hardish Virk created project based on his family's story from 1968 to 2010.

A Coventry gallery is hosting a series of pop-up events next week to encourage local residents to contribute their personal experiences to an exhibition celebrating south Asian heritage in the city.

Stories That Made Us - Roots, Resilience, Representation, running at Herbert Art Gallery and Museum until 25 May, has already collected more than 300 handwritten memories since opening in November.

The pop-up events, titled Our Stories and Heritage, will take place from Monday to Thursday next week, offering visitors opportunities to share memories, photographs, artwork and oral histories.

Organisers said the submissions cover themes of migration, racism and belonging, reflecting experiences of south Asian communities in Coventry.

The programme begins Monday with a poetry workshop, followed by a spoken-word performance and community open mic event.

On Tuesday, visitors can record oral histories with Coventry Archives, while additional activities and workshops are scheduled throughout the remaining days.

Family story resonates

Coventry artist and curator Hardish Virk created the project, which tells his family's story from 1968 to 2010 through immersive rooms, oral histories, film, music and a 410-year timeline of south Asian and British history.

Virk told BBC that the heart of the exhibition is his family's narrative, but people are finding their own stories within it.

"These pop-up events are designed to give more people the chance to add their perspective and build on the incredible testimonies we've heard over the last few months," he added.

The artist noted the response to the exhibition highlights the importance of recognising south Asian communities' contribution and presence in the city. He said it reflects Coventry's identity as a city shaped by migration.

Virk explained feedback referenced experiences his parents' generation faced upon arrival, including street racism and divisive language.

"But it's also shown a real sense that we're stronger together, and it's been really powerful to see people connect with that idea and find their own place in the story," he added.

The exhibition format allows visitors to contribute directly, creating a living archive that grows with each new testimony.