Hair artist Ilmaas says styling Ashanti during UK tour was a ‘dream come true’

Hairstylist Ilmaas, who runs own salon ‘Hair By Ilmaas’ in Rochdale, describes his working experience with grammy award winning singer Ashanti just before the lockdown as a ‘dream come true’.

He worked with the singer for her UK tour first in Manchester and then in Leeds.

“I have always respected and loved Ashanti not only for her talent as a singer, but for her achievements as she is a multi-award winner. Also, she created the Guinness world record for the fastest selling debut female artist,” said Ilmaas.

“Ashanti was one of the artists I would dream about working with not only for her music but her character also. I decided to get into contact with Geestar Empire who presented the opportunity and made the connection with Ashanti. A person named Godfrey supported me.”

At a young age of 15, Ilmaas started doing hair-styling for his sisters. Then he became a mobile hairstylist, and later opened own salon in Rochdale. He worked with models, Pakistani actresses and performers.

“After styling Ashanti’s hair for her for the concert in Manchester, she then asked me to style her hair again for her upcoming concert in Leeds. I was thrilled to know that she was very pleased with the look I created for her,” said the youngster.

“I always believed in myself enough to know that one day I would succeed in this line of work due to my hard work and dedication. As a South Asian, have had to face many obstacles in order to succeed in this line of work. Now, with the support of my friends and family I could achieve something in my professions.”

He added that the Covid-19 lockdown has badly affected his business.