Asian Media Group partners with Global Youth Festival to champion youth wellbeing

Asian Media Group (AMG), publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat, is proud to announce its partnership as the Official Media Partner for the Global Youth Festival (GYF) – London Edition 2026, one of the UK's most innovative youth wellbeing festivals, taking place on 9 August 2026, at Harrow Leisure Centre, HA3 5BD.

Organised by SRMD UK, the festival is expected to attract around 2,000 young people for a full day dedicated to personal growth, mindfulness, leadership, music, wellbeing and community engagement. Under the inspiring theme "Hack Your Happiness", the festival brings together more than 50 immersive experiences designed around the science of the body's four happiness chemicals – Dopamine, Oxytocin, Serotonin and Endorphins.

The London edition will feature an exciting line-up including a Keynote Masterclass, Leaders' Panel, the signature GYF Concert, InnerVerse 2.0, EDM Yoga & Sound Bath, Coffee Rave, wellness experiences, interactive workshops and immersive themed zones, creating a unique platform where young people can reconnect with themselves, each other and their purpose.

As the Official media partner, Asian Media Group will bring extensive coverage of the festival through Eastern Eye, Garavi Gujarat, digital platforms and social media, helping showcase an initiative that places youth wellbeing, leadership and positive living at the forefront.

The festival follows two days of inspiring spiritual discourses by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, taking place on 7 and 8 August at the Byron Hall, Harrow Leisure Centre, HA3 5BD. The sessions include "Reset Your Mindset" on Friday and "Rewrite Your Inner Script" on Saturday, offering practical wisdom for everyday life. The celebrations will also feature the special devotional production "Rumi: The Way of Life", presenting timeless spiritual values through theatre.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Photo Credit: Mahesh Liloriya

The SRMD London Spiritual Centre, located on Falconer Road, Bushey, has become a peaceful destination for reflection, meditation and inner growth.

With mental wellbeing, purpose-driven leadership and community engagement becoming increasingly important for younger generations, the Global Youth Festival offers a refreshing alternative to conventional entertainment by combining inspiration, spirituality, music and meaningful human connection in one vibrant celebration.

Event Details