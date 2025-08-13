Geeta Basra returns to Punjabi cinema after nine years with Rakesh Mehta’s 'Mehar'

Highlights:

British Bollywood star Geeta Basra is stepping back into the spotlight after almost nine years, taking on the lead role in Mehar, an emotional Punjabi film by award-winning director Rakesh Mehta. Known for her roles in The Train, Dil Diya Hai, and Lock, Basra had taken a break from films to focus on family life, motherhood, and other ventures, including television appearances and modelling.

With Mehar, she embarks on what she calls “a new chapter” in her career, with more projects already in the works. “When Mehar came to me, I just couldn’t say no,” she said. “It’s such a deep and meaningful story, with a powerful message that speaks directly to the heart.”

Geeta Basra returns to cinema in Rakesh Mehta’s Mehar Geeta Basra returns to cinema in Rakesh Mehta’s Mehar





What is Mehar about?

Set against the rural backdrop of Punjab, Mehar follows the journey of Karamjit, a man fighting to restore his dignity as a father, husband, and son. The film weaves together themes of love, family, and redemption, presenting a universal story that audiences across cultures can relate to. Mehta’s direction brings together realism with strong emotional beats, supported by soulful music that enhances the storytelling.





Why Geeta Basra chose Mehar for her comeback

Basra revealed that the script’s emotional depth and strong family values were the driving forces behind her decision to return to acting. “As an artist, you wait for a film that resonates with you on every level, and Mehar is exactly that,” she said. “It’s a blessing to be part of something that I know will connect with families everywhere.”

Her portrayal in Mehar is expected to showcase a matured range of emotions, shaped by her own life experiences over the past decade. This, she believes, makes her performance more authentic and relatable.

Breaking stereotypes about women in cinema

Beyond her on-screen role, Basra is using this comeback to address long-standing biases in the film industry. She wants to challenge the notion that married women or mothers can’t play central roles in major films.

“Women with life experience can deliver the most authentic performances, especially in family dramas,” she said. “Producers need to create strong, complex characters for women, regardless of their personal lives. That’s one of the reasons Mehar felt like such a natural fit for me.”





A British talent making her mark in Indian cinema

As one of the few British-born actresses to build a successful career in Indian films, Basra’s journey holds particular significance for aspiring actors from diverse backgrounds. She sees her return as a message to others who may have stepped away from their careers for personal reasons.

“I hope my journey shows that you can focus on what matters most and still return to your passions with even more purpose,” she said. “If Mehar inspires just one person to keep believing in their dreams, I’ll feel my job is done.”

Geeta Basra says married women can headline major films as she returns to Punjabi cinema Instagram/geetabasra





With Mehar, Geeta Basra is not just making her comeback, but also reshaping conversations about women’s roles in cinema. The film’s release is set to mark an emotional and inspiring milestone for both the actress and audiences looking for stories with heart and honesty.