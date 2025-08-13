Skip to content
Geeta Basra returns to Punjabi cinema after nine years with Rakesh Mehta’s 'Mehar'

The British Bollywood star returns after nine years in an emotional Rakesh Mehta drama that champions second chances.

Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra returns to cinema in Rakesh Mehta’s Mehar

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 13, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Geeta Basra makes her big-screen comeback after nearly a decade with Punjabi drama Mehar.
  • Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rakesh Mehta, the film explores love, redemption, and second chances.
  • Basra says the role resonated deeply, inspiring her return to acting.
  • The actress hopes to challenge stereotypes about married women and mothers in lead roles.

British Bollywood star Geeta Basra is stepping back into the spotlight after almost nine years, taking on the lead role in Mehar, an emotional Punjabi film by award-winning director Rakesh Mehta. Known for her roles in The Train, Dil Diya Hai, and Lock, Basra had taken a break from films to focus on family life, motherhood, and other ventures, including television appearances and modelling.

With Mehar, she embarks on what she calls “a new chapter” in her career, with more projects already in the works. “When Mehar came to me, I just couldn’t say no,” she said. “It’s such a deep and meaningful story, with a powerful message that speaks directly to the heart.”

Geeta Basra returns to cinema in Rakesh Mehta's Mehar


What is Mehar about?

Set against the rural backdrop of Punjab, Mehar follows the journey of Karamjit, a man fighting to restore his dignity as a father, husband, and son. The film weaves together themes of love, family, and redemption, presenting a universal story that audiences across cultures can relate to. Mehta’s direction brings together realism with strong emotional beats, supported by soulful music that enhances the storytelling.


Why Geeta Basra chose Mehar for her comeback

Basra revealed that the script’s emotional depth and strong family values were the driving forces behind her decision to return to acting. “As an artist, you wait for a film that resonates with you on every level, and Mehar is exactly that,” she said. “It’s a blessing to be part of something that I know will connect with families everywhere.”

Her portrayal in Mehar is expected to showcase a matured range of emotions, shaped by her own life experiences over the past decade. This, she believes, makes her performance more authentic and relatable.

Breaking stereotypes about women in cinema

Beyond her on-screen role, Basra is using this comeback to address long-standing biases in the film industry. She wants to challenge the notion that married women or mothers can’t play central roles in major films.

“Women with life experience can deliver the most authentic performances, especially in family dramas,” she said. “Producers need to create strong, complex characters for women, regardless of their personal lives. That’s one of the reasons Mehar felt like such a natural fit for me.”


A British talent making her mark in Indian cinema

As one of the few British-born actresses to build a successful career in Indian films, Basra’s journey holds particular significance for aspiring actors from diverse backgrounds. She sees her return as a message to others who may have stepped away from their careers for personal reasons.

“I hope my journey shows that you can focus on what matters most and still return to your passions with even more purpose,” she said. “If Mehar inspires just one person to keep believing in their dreams, I’ll feel my job is done.”

Instagram/geetabasra


With Mehar, Geeta Basra is not just making her comeback, but also reshaping conversations about women’s roles in cinema. The film’s release is set to mark an emotional and inspiring milestone for both the actress and audiences looking for stories with heart and honesty.

