Gary Lineker breaks Ant and Dec’s 23-year run at National Television Awards

Netflix drama Adolescence wins two awards

Gary Lineker

The former Match of the Day presenter was voted best TV presenter by viewers at the ceremony on Wednesday

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Highlights:

  • Gary Lineker named best TV presenter, breaking Ant and Dec’s 23-year run
  • Former Match of the Day host left BBC after social media controversies
  • Netflix drama Adolescence wins two awards, including best drama performance for 15-year-old Owen Cooper
  • Gavin & Stacey takes home the comedy award
  • I’m a Celebrity wins in the reality competition category

Lineker takes presenter prize after BBC departure

Gary Lineker has ended Ant and Dec’s record 23-year winning streak at the National Television Awards (NTAs). The former Match of the Day presenter was voted best TV presenter by viewers at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Lineker stepped down from Match of the Day in May after 26 years, following controversy around his social media posts. Accepting the award, he thanked colleagues and said the prize showed “it is OK to use your platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.” He added: “It’s not lost on me why I might have won this award.”

Asked if he might work with the BBC again, Lineker said he was uncertain but was “really looking forward to working with ITV.”

The last winner before Ant and Dec’s run was Michael Barrymore in 2000.

Netflix drama Adolescence scores double win

Netflix’s hit drama Adolescence won best new drama and best drama performance for 15-year-old Owen Cooper. The show, which follows the story of a teenage boy accused of murder, became a national talking point earlier this year.

Cooper beat fellow nominee Stephen Graham, who plays his on-screen father, though neither attended the event.

Gavin & Stacey named best comedy

Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas finale, watched by more than 20 million viewers, was named best comedy. Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, accepted the award and joked: “Alright, calm down. I’m going to the bar now for a pint of wine.”

Backstage, Jones paid tribute to co-writer and co-star James Corden, who could not attend, and addressed reports of a new Apple TV+ project, saying nothing had yet been confirmed.

I’m a Celebrity beats The Traitors

In the reality competition category, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! triumphed over The Traitors, Love Island, and Race Across the World. Presenters including Coleen Rooney and Oti Mabuse collected the award.

Other winners of the night

  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Molly-Mae Hague’s Behind It All won best authored documentary

  • Wallace & Gromit received a special recognition award

  • Gogglebox won factual entertainment, while Call the Midwife secured returning drama

The NTAs remain unique in British television for being entirely voted for by the public.

More For You

Arundhati Roy
UN human rights office urges India to drop cases against Arundhati Roy
AFP via Getty Images

Arundhati Roy’s memoir on growing up in mother’s shadow

ARUNDHATI ROY’S forthcoming memoir, Mother Mary Comes To Me, is about the author’s close but fraught relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, whose death in 2022 her daughter has likened to “being hit by a truck”.

Mary Roy, who insisted her children call her “Mrs Roy” in school, belonged to the Syrian Christian community. She does not seem a very nice person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Banksy mural at London’s Royal Courts of Justice

The mural has been covered and is being guarded by security

Instagram/ banksy

Banksy unveils provocative new mural at London’s Royal Courts of Justice

Highlights:

  • A new mural by street artist Banksy has appeared on the Royal Courts of Justice building in central London.
  • The artwork depicts a judge hitting a protester, with blood splattering their placard.
  • It comes days after nearly 900 arrests at a London protest against the ban on Palestine Action.
  • The mural has been covered and is being guarded by security; Banksy confirmed authenticity via Instagram.

Banksy’s latest work at the Royal Courts of Justice

A new mural by the elusive Bristol-based street artist Banksy has appeared on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice building in central London.

The artwork shows a judge in traditional wig and black robe striking a protester lying on the ground, with blood depicted on the protester’s placard. While the mural does not explicitly reference a specific cause or incident, its appearance comes just two days after almost 900 people were arrested during a protest in London against the ban on Palestine Action.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shafina Jaffer

Works are painted on bark cloth from Lake Victoria

shafinart

Shafina Jaffer to unveil Whispers Under Wings at Mall Galleries, London

Highlights:

  • Artist Shafina Jaffer presents a new chapter of her Global Conference of the Birds series.
  • The exhibition runs from 7–12 October 2025 at Mall Galleries, London.
  • Works are painted on bark cloth from Lake Victoria, combining spiritual themes with ecological concerns.

Exhibition details

Artist Shafina Jaffer will open her latest exhibition, Whispers Under Wings (Global Conference of the Birds), at the Mall Galleries in London on 7 October 2025. The show will run until 12 October 2025.

This practice-led series reinterprets Farid ud-Din Attar’s 12th-century Sufi allegory, Conference of the Birds, reflecting on themes of unity, self-realisation and the idea that the Divine resides within.

Keep ReadingShow less
Glowborne

Each character in the set has been carefully designed to reflect cultural narratives

Glowborne

Anika Chowdhury reimagines chess with Glowborne, reviving its South Asian and East African origins

Highlights:

  • British-Bangladeshi prop maker Anika Chowdhury has designed a handcrafted glow-in-the-dark chess set celebrating heritage and identity.
  • The limited-edition set, called Glowborne, launches on Kickstarter in October.
  • Each piece draws from South Asian, Middle Eastern, and African cultural references, re-rooting chess in its origins.
  • The project blends art, storytelling, and representation, aiming to spark conversations about identity in play.

Reimagining chess through heritage

When Anika Chowdhury sat down to sculpt her first chess piece, she had a bigger vision than simply redesigning a classic game. A British-Bangladeshi prop maker working in the film industry, she grew up loving fantasy and games but rarely saw faces like hers in Western storytelling.

“Chess originated in India, travelled through Arabia and North Africa, and was later Westernised,” she explains. “I wanted to bring those forgotten origins back to the board.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Piranhas’ police box

The piece was originally one of nine works that appeared across London in August 2024

Getty Images

Banksy’s ‘Piranhas’ police box heads to London Museum

Highlights:

  • Banksy’s ‘Piranhas’ artwork, painted on a police sentry box, is being stored ahead of display at London Museum.
  • The piece was originally one of nine works that appeared across London in August 2024.
  • It will form part of the museum’s new Smithfield site, opening in 2026.
  • The City of London Corporation donated the artwork as part of its £222m museum relocation project.

Banksy’s police box artwork in storage

A Banksy artwork known as Piranhas has been placed in storage ahead of its future display at the London Museum’s new Smithfield site, scheduled to open in 2026. The piece features spray-painted piranha fish covering the windows of a police sentry box, giving the illusion of an aquarium.

From Ludgate Hill to Guildhall Yard

The police box, which had stood at Ludgate Hill since the 1990s, was swiftly removed by the City of London Corporation after Banksy confirmed authorship. It was initially displayed at Guildhall Yard, where visitors could view it from behind safety barriers. The Corporation has since voted to donate the piece to the London Museum.

Keep ReadingShow less
