Gary Lineker breaks Ant and Dec’s 23-year run at National Television Awards

Highlights:

Lineker takes presenter prize after BBC departure

Gary Lineker has ended Ant and Dec’s record 23-year winning streak at the National Television Awards (NTAs). The former Match of the Day presenter was voted best TV presenter by viewers at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Lineker stepped down from Match of the Day in May after 26 years, following controversy around his social media posts. Accepting the award, he thanked colleagues and said the prize showed “it is OK to use your platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.” He added: “It’s not lost on me why I might have won this award.”

Asked if he might work with the BBC again, Lineker said he was uncertain but was “really looking forward to working with ITV.”

The last winner before Ant and Dec’s run was Michael Barrymore in 2000.

Netflix drama Adolescence scores double win

Netflix’s hit drama Adolescence won best new drama and best drama performance for 15-year-old Owen Cooper. The show, which follows the story of a teenage boy accused of murder, became a national talking point earlier this year.

Cooper beat fellow nominee Stephen Graham, who plays his on-screen father, though neither attended the event.

Gavin & Stacey named best comedy

Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas finale, watched by more than 20 million viewers, was named best comedy. Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, accepted the award and joked: “Alright, calm down. I’m going to the bar now for a pint of wine.”

Backstage, Jones paid tribute to co-writer and co-star James Corden, who could not attend, and addressed reports of a new Apple TV+ project, saying nothing had yet been confirmed.

I’m a Celebrity beats The Traitors

In the reality competition category, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! triumphed over The Traitors, Love Island, and Race Across the World. Presenters including Coleen Rooney and Oti Mabuse collected the award.

Other winners of the night

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award





won the Molly-Mae Hague’s Behind It All won best authored documentary





won Wallace & Gromit received a special recognition award





received a Gogglebox won factual entertainment, while Call the Midwife secured returning drama





The NTAs remain unique in British television for being entirely voted for by the public.