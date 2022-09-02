Website Logo
  • Friday, September 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Games of Thrones King Joffrey aka Jack Gleeson marries girlfriend in ‘simple’ Irish wedding, see pics

“Game of Thrones” actor Jack Gleeson

By: Melvin Samuel

The popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” actor Jack Gleeson, who played the annoying young King Joffrey, wed his long-term fiancee last weekend in a “very simple” ceremony at a small church in his native Ireland, according to the priest who officiated the wedding.

“Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity [Jack] Gleeson and Roisin [O’Mahony],” Father Patsy Lynch wrote on Twitter on Monday along with three photos showing the dressed-down couple wearing a button-down shirt with slacks and a pink and blue summer dress.

According to Fox News, the Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, served as the venue for the ceremony.
The marriage was a “pre-wedding ceremony,” according to Lynch, and the “real ceremony will take place over in England.” “The family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here,” he said.

Lynch told the newspaper that “there was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere right from the very beginning” and the couple went for a meal after the ceremony.

“I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content, he said. “Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they’re just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial.”

With Twitter users who left comments on his pictures of the ceremony, Lynch also made jokes. When a lady expressed her affection for “The father laughed, “Thanks, your dress,” alluding to O’Mahony. I enjoy how I look. Self-care is essential.”

The ceremony for the couple was considerably less dramatic than that of his on-screen persona King Joffrey, who in the fourth season of the show was poisoned during his own wedding.

After “Game of Thrones,” Gleeson took a break from acting, but he later made a comeback in the BBC series “Out of Her Mind” and the Irish thriller “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” with Liam Neeson.

Jack started acting at the age of eight and made appearances as a young actor in blockbusters like Batman Begins and Reign of Fire (2002). (2005). When he was 18 years old, he played the lead in the critically acclaimed movie All Good Children. He made his debut in the wildly popular fantasy series Game of Thrones the following year as Joffrey Baratheon.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brings his own meals for restaurants to heat up, says director
Hollywood News
Nicole Kidman’s new jellyfish haircut sets the internet on fire
MUSIC
White male artists still dominate on-air across the top 20 Airplay charts in UK: Report
FILM
Shree 420: Relevant all-time classic
Hollywood News
Henry Cavill is ‘100% back’ as Superman in the DCEU, claims a well-placed industry insider…
Hollywood News
Madonna gets chatty about her current obsession with sex, big ‘d***s’, and how she regrets…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan spotted for the first time after the epic failure of Laal…
Hollywood News
Post his break-up with Camilla Morrone, netizens call out Leonardo DiCaprio for dating…
Entertainment
Shia LaBeouf joins cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s feature ‘Megalopolis’
Entertainment
Shocking! ‘House of the Dragon’ co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik steps down before season 2
Entertainment
‘Didn’t understand why that happened’: Ana de Armas confused by ‘Blonde’ NC-17 Rating
Entertainment
Erika Jayne scores win in USD 5M fraud lawsuit, posts about ex-husband’s affair
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brings his own meals for restaurants…
Games of Thrones King Joffrey aka Jack Gleeson marries girlfriend…
Britain’s new PM faces an 80s playlist: recession, unrest and…
‘We must focus on action while talking about race’
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO
Nicole Kidman’s new jellyfish haircut sets the internet on fire