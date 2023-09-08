Website Logo
  • Friday, September 08, 2023
G20 leaders begin arriving in Delhi for summit

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping’s annual summit on September 9 and 10

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni being welcomed by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje upon her arrival at the airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_08_2023_000092B)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Among the prominent leaders arriving in India’s capital city on Friday (8) morning for the G20 summit are Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine president Alberto Fernández, and IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping’s annual summit on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.

The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.
On her arrival, a visibly excited Georgieva danced to the beat of music at the airport.

Under its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

(PTI)

