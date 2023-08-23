Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

FTA talks ‘laser-focussed’ as Kemi Badenoch heads to India

The UK and India are committed to working towards the ‘best deal possible for both sides’

British business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations are now laser-focussed on goods, services and investment, UK officials said on Wednesday (23) ahead of business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch’s visit to India.

After the G20 trade and investment ministerial meeting in Jaipur, which is scheduled for Thursday (24) and Friday (25), Badenoch is expected to head to New Delhi for bilateral talks with India’s commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Their discussions will coincide with the ongoing 12th round of FTA negotiations underway in Delhi since last week.

“The UK and India are committed to working towards the best deal possible for both sides. We’ve made good progress in closing chapters, and are now laser-focused on goods, services, and investment,” a UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) spokesperson said.

“While we cannot comment on ongoing negotiations, we are clear that we will only sign when we have a deal that is fair, balanced, and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy,” the spokesperson said.

Official estimates peg bilateral trade between the two countries at around £36 billion in 2022, a figure expected to significantly benefit from an FTA.

According to a joint outcome statement issued at the end of Round 11 of the negotiations last month, technical discussions were held across nine policy areas over 42 separate sessions and covered detailed draft treaty text discussions.

Goyal had flown into London to meet Badenoch during the last round and UK government sources said their interaction proved helpful.

However, they are also keen to underplay expectations of a deal being clinched any time soon, given Rishi Sunak’s first visit to India as British prime minister next month for the G20 leaders’ summit. There are still complex talks ahead on areas such as goods, services and investment, which will take time to land a deal that works for both sides, the sources indicated.

“We want an ambitious deal that benefits us in the years and decades to come. We won’t sign until we get a deal which is right,” UK government sources said.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
UK top bosses earn 118 times more than workers, study reveals
Business
IMF and World Bank reforms on US agenda
News
Pakistan president hits back in draft bills row
Business
India imposes 40 per cent export duty on onions
UK
Jaguar Land Rover to create 300 new jobs in West Midlands
US
ArcelorMittal weighs possible bid for US Steel
HEADLINE STORY
Retail sales and spending outlook dampened by rainy July
News
India’s Burger King outlets take tomatoes off menu as prices soar
Business
Arora brothers of B&M may bid for collapsed retailer Wilko
Business
Sri Lanka terminates £3bn deal for foreign-funded oil refinery
Business
India’s central bank holds rates but ‘rising prices a worry’
UK
High Commissioner says trend line on India-UK FTA ‘very positive’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW