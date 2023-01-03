Feeling bloated often? Try these Ayurveda home remedies to get relief

Bloating is usually caused by a build-up of gas in the stomach and is usually linked to what and how we eat.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

While it may be a common experience, a bloated stomach is not a pleasant feeling. And though it is usually temporary, if left untreated, bloating can lead to complications. According to experts, bloating also signifies a weak gut system. Therefore, measures should be taken to prevent this health condition.

A bloated stomach can be described as a feeling of tightness, pressure, or fullness in your belly, which may or may not be accompanied by a swollen abdomen.

Bloating is usually caused by a build-up of gas in the stomach and is usually linked to what and how we eat, therefore, a few simple changes may help alleviate this problem.

Causes of bloating

A report in Cleveland Clinic informs that excess intestinal gas is the most common cause of bloating and stomach pain which can range from being mildly uncomfortable to intensely painful.

If your stomach bloats after eating, it may be reportedly, due to a digestive issue. Either you may be eating too fast or you may have a food intolerance.

It could also be due to another condition that causes gas and digestive contents to build up in your stomach.

Another common cause of temporary bloating is your menstrual cycle. However, experts caution that sometimes, a bloated stomach can be an indication of a more serious medical condition.

Here are three common causes of bloating, and ways to avoid them, according to a previous report in WebMD.

1. Overeating

This is possibly the most common cause of bloating. Eating smaller portions can help to ease the pain.

2. Eating rich and fatty food

When you eat such foods, it will make you feel stuffed. This is because fat takes longer to digest. So, the best way to avoid bloating is to limit fats in your diet.

3. Eating too fast

Doing this adds to the risk of bloating after eating. The best way to deal with this is to eat more slowly.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar who practices Ayurveda, took to her Instagram account to share some home remedies to help counter bloating.

Here are some of the home remedies shared by the expert:

• Have half a tsp of carom seeds or ajwain and rock salt with warm water, 45 minutes after eating.

• Drink mint water throughout the day.

• Drink cardamom water one-hour post meals.

• Drink cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds tea thrice a day before or after meals.

• Avoid excessive water right after meals and avoid heavy meals.

She mentions, “Bloating is just one of the symptoms of poor gut health. Whilst opting for quick remedies to relieve bloating isn’t bad or wrong, but for permanent relief of your ailment, you need to find the cause and treat the same.”