Father’s Day with Sarangi and Flute Double Bill Concert

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the guiding figures in our lives — the mentors, protectors, and nurturers who shape our journeys. This year, give your father or father figure the gift of culture, heritage, and transcendental music at The Bhavan’s special Father’s Day Double Bill Concert on Sunday, 15 June 2025. Set in the heart of west London at The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, W14 9HE, this prestigious event will showcase the intricate beauty and emotional depth of Indian classical music, with spellbinding performances by Harsh Narayan on sarangi and Pravin Godkindi on flute, accompanied by the rhythmic genius of Pandit Sanju Sahai on tabla.

This one-of-a-kind concert brings together three master musicians, each carrying forward a rich legacy while continuing to innovate within their classical traditions. The event offers more than just a performance — it is a cultural immersion, a sonic journey into India’s centuries-old musical heritage, making it an ideal way to honour Father’s Day in a truly meaningful and memorable fashion.

Harsh Narayan, grandson of the legendary Pandit Ram Narayan, is one of today’s leading sarangi players. The sarangi, a bowed string instrument known for its haunting, voice-like timbre, is often said to echo the deepest human emotions. Harsh has made a name for himself by breathing new life into this traditional instrument, combining technical brilliance with emotive sensitivity. His ability to convey a wide range of moods and rasa (aesthetic flavours) through the sarangi has made him a sought-after performer on the global stage.

Joining him is Pravin Godkindi, a trailblazing bansuri (flute) artist whose playing is marked by expressive phrasing and creative improvisation. With training in both Hindustani classical and Carnatic traditions, Godkindi brings a unique dual perspective to his craft. His work has crossed into film music and fusion, yet he remains deeply committed to the purity of the classical raga system. For this concert, he promises to deliver a performance that balances serenity and dynamism — qualities that make the flute such a beloved instrument in Indian music.

Adding rhythmic complexity and percussive brilliance to the evening is Pandit Sanju Sahai, one of the finest tabla exponents of the Benares gharana. With a career spanning decades and performances across the globe, Pandit Sahai is known for his extraordinary speed, clarity, and emotive playing style. His tabla solos and accompaniment are always a masterclass in control, timing, and musical conversation.

Indian classical music is not only about melody and rhythm — it is a deeply spiritual art form that invites both the performer and the listener into a shared space of introspection and bliss. Experiencing a live performance like this one, with the spontaneous interplay between melody and percussion, offers a rare opportunity to connect with a musical tradition that transcends boundaries.

Whether your father is a seasoned connoisseur of classical music or someone new to the genre, this concert at The Bhavan — London’s home of Indian arts and culture — will make for an enriching, soul-touching evening. It’s a unique chance to celebrate a special occasion through the universal language of music.

Tickets and Information: Visit www.bhavan.net

Book your tickets early and join fellow music lovers for an evening of sonic excellence, cultural heritage, and timeless artistry. Celebrate Father’s Day the classical way — with a concert that nourishes the soul.