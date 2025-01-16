'Fateh' is an amateurishly made mess

Skip to content
Sonu Sood in 'Fateh'

By Anjali MehtaJan 16, 2025
SONU SOOD’S foray into writing, directing, producing, and starring in Fateh was ambitious, but his lack of success as a leading man cast a long shadow over this action drama. From the outset, Fateh was on shaky ground.

The film revolves around a woman who unknowingly leads her fellow villagers into a cyber scam.

When she goes missing while seeking justice, Fateh, an ex-special forces agent living undercover in the village, embarks on a mission to find her.

His quest unravels a cybercrime racket, transforming him into a oneman army bent on violent vengeance. Alongside an ethical hacker, Fateh wages war against the perpetrators.

Unfortunately, Fateh fails on nearly every front. The storyline, riddled with clichés and implausibilities, serves as little more than a vehicle for gory violence and indulgent action sequences. Even the international locations feel like a superficial attempt to inject grandeur into a lacklustre plot.

The film’s attempt to emulate successful action entertainers falls flat due to wooden performances, poorly developed characters, and laughable scenarios. Subplots are non-existent, and the lack of engaging music or light-hearted moments exacerbates the relentless absurdity onscreen.

Sonu Sood’s spirited attempt at delivering a compelling lead performance is undermined by weak material and uninspired direction.

Even the experienced supporting cast struggles with underwhelming roles, while Jacqueline Fernandez emerges as the most tolerable aspect of the film – a damning indictment given her own limited range. But do not be fooled into a false sense of security, as even she would likely struggle to sit through this rubbish.

Ultimately, Fateh is a colossal misfire that leaves little hope for Sood’s future as a director. Its inevitable appearance on streaming platforms should be avoided at all costs.

