  Monday, May 30, 2022
Eye Surgeon Prashant Jindal accused of claiming surgery despite being ‘on holiday’

A boxer sues eye clinic chain for ‘damage to his eye’

Representational image: iStock

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A BOXER has sued an eye clinic chain claiming he was operated upon by the untrained son of its owner.

Greg Brady is pursuing a civil suit against AccuVision for “damage to his eyes”, saying a consultant ophthalmologist – Prashant Jindal – falsely stated to have conducted the procedure though he was on holiday at the time of the incident.

As the case came up for hearing before a tribunal in Manchester, the General Medical Council said Jindal completed the relevant forms and records as if he had performed the procedure even though the patient “never met” the surgeon.

Jindal, who is pictured with celebrities like the late Shane Warne, however, disputed Brady’s claim, saying he indeed performed the surgery.

The council, which referred to Brady as patient B, said, “Mr Prashant Jindal is a consultant ophthalmologist who specialises in laser eye surgery. At the time of the charges he worked at clinics all over the country that were operated by AccuVision”.

“This was a company owned by Daryus Panthakey. His son, Johann Panthakey, also worked there. Neither of them was medically qualified in the sense they were not doctors or surgeons but it is alleged by the GMC that they respectively carried out laser eye surgery on patient A and patient B and in both cases, Dr Jindal completed the relevant forms and records as though he had consulted the patients and performed the surgery,” the council represented by Terence Rigby, said.

Brady was quoted as saying, “My medical notes showed Prashant Jindal was my operating surgeon. I categorically dispute this because at no time had I ever met him. Not before, during or after my surgery.”

The council said Jindal “is unfit to practise because of misconduct”.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

