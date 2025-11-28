Everton signs Asian youngster Urban Negi

Nine-year-old Urban Negi, a footballer of Indian origin based in south London, has joined the Everton FC Academy.
His selection has drawn interest among football followers in India.
Premier League India also highlighted the signing by sharing images of Negi in an Everton jersey with the Indian flag.
Negi began playing at Dynamo Youth FC, a grassroots club in south London. By the age of seven, he was noticed for his close control, dribbling and confidence on the ball.
His performances in trials led to an opportunity at Everton’s Finch Farm Academy, where he has now started structured training.
Negi looks up to Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye as his role model.
Everton is expanding its academy scouting network and has announced new recruitment roles. Under technical director Nick Cox, the academy is being revamped to identify talent early.