Euphoria star Eric Dane refuses to give up as ALS takes hold of his body and life

Highlights:
- The Euphoria actor is leaning on family and friends for support during this difficult chapter.
- Dane recently travelled to Washington DC to fight for more government funding for ALS research.
- He spoke openly about his personal motivation, which centres on his two young daughters.
- He is determined to keep working, having returned to filming after his diagnosis went public.
- His condition has presented clear physical challenges, including a decline in muscle function.
These days, you’re more likely to find Eric Dane in a government building than on a film set. The Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy star was just spotted in Washington D.C., but he wasn't there for a shoot. Turns out he was there for something far more critical, diving headfirst into the fight for ALS awareness after his own diagnosis. This new mission is intensely personal, a push for policy changes that might finally make a difference for people living with this progressive neurological disease.
Eric Dane battles ALS with courage for the sake of his daughters Getty Images
What is the latest on Eric Dane's health?
Friends of the actor say the diagnosis has been devastating, frankly. You can see it. Recent photos from a Washington DC airport showed him using a wheelchair and he reportedly struggled with his speech when approached, his voice gruff as he told a photographer to "keep the faith." It’s a tough update for fans who’ve followed his career. He’d already mentioned in June that he was down to one functioning arm, so this seems part of a difficult progression.
Why did Eric Dane go to Washington DC?
He wasn't there for a premiere. Dane met with California congressman Eric Swalwell, teaming up with the organisation I AM ALS to lobby for the Act for ALS, a piece of legislation that broadens patient access to clinical trials. He argued that doctors are often slow to give an ALS diagnosis, which then blocks patients from joining these vital trials.
Euphoria star Eric Dane faces ALS with determination and strength Getty Images
What is driving Eric Dane in his ALS battle?
Ask him what keeps him going and the answer is immediate: his daughters. In a TikTok clip that’s been making the rounds, his voice is clear. "I wanna ring every bell." He’s talking about his daughters, Billie and Georgia, who he shares with Rebecca Gayheart. He told Swalwell point-blank "he needs to see them finish college, walk down the aisle, all of it so I’m gonna fight until the last breath on this one." That’s the fuel right there.