Esha Deol marks New Year with tribute to late father Dharmendra

Esha Deol ushered in the New Year 2026 with an emotional tribute to her late father, legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra, sharing a poignant message from Dubai.

The actress, currently in Dubai, celebrated the occasion while honouring her father's memory. Unlike other stars sharing photos of firework displays, Esha posed against the stunning view of the moon on a clear sky, creating a touching moment of remembrance.

Giving fans a glimpse of her party-ready outfit and accessories for the evening celebration, Esha sent out a heartfelt greeting that read, "Stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. Love you all."

She also posted a photo of herself pointing at the moon, accompanied by a handwritten note that read, "Love you Papa." The emotional post drew an outpouring of love from fans and friends alike.

Brother Bobby Deol responded with warmth, taking to the comments section and leaving a string of red heart emojis, demonstrating his support.

This sibling love comes after the Deol family opted to host two separate prayer services for Dharmendra.

While Bobby and Sunny hosted one prayer meet at a hotel in the city, Hema Malini hosted another at her residence, both on the same day. Later, Hema, along with her daughters, hosted another prayer meet in Delhi.

Dharmendra has been in the news all week, considering his final film, Ikkis, hits the big screens today.

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Opening up about late Dharmendra's final performance, Amitabh wrote "Ikkis is the last precious memory for us, left for millions of fans. An artist wants to practice art till his last breath. And this is what my friend, my family, my idol, Dharmendra Deol Ji did.

Dharamji was not just a person; he was a feeling. And a feeling never lets anyone go. He is always with us as a memory, as a blessing."

The release of Ikkis marks a bittersweet moment for Bollywood, celebrating Dharmendra's final contribution to Indian cinema while mourning the loss of one of the industry's most beloved icons.