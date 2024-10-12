Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Saloni

By: Eastern Eye

COMEDY CRISIS

POPULAR sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, after over 4,200 episodes, is facing its biggest crisis yet. A growing number of cast members, including Palak Sindhwani, have made various complaints against the production, such as non-payment, and have left the hit show. Sindhwani’s recent departure has reportedly triggered a legal battle involving a breach of contract accusation.

BOLLYWOOD YOUNG GUN

DESPITE The Archies being primarily a vehicle to launch well-connected newcomers like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, the newcomer who stood out the most was Vedang Raina.

While others were noted for their celebrity relatives and not their acting skills, Raina, a naturally talented Bollywood outsider, showed a strong screen presence.

His upcoming role opposite Alia Bhatt in this week’s major Hindi cinema release Jigra, where they play siblings, is eagerly anticipated. They portray a devoted sister trying to help her innocent brother escape from jail, a storyline that could solidify Raina as a talent to watch.

BIG POLITICAL SHAME

INDIAN political party BJP can only blame themselves for recruiting Kangana Ranaut. Since her election a few months ago, the outspoken actress has continuously embarrassed the ruling party with her incendiary remarks. Her film Emergency, facing release restrictions without cuts, will likely cause further disruptions for the BJP. Her history of controversial behavior suggested such outcomes were inevitable, perfectly illustrating the saying, “You reap what you sow.

BRITISH PIONEER IS BACK

THERE are more young British Asian actors than ever before making it big in international projects and that is all thanks to pioneers like Naveen Andrews, who opened the doors for them.

His work in projects like acclaimed TV series The Buddha Of Suburbia (1993) and epic Hollywood movie The English Patient (1996) inspired an entire generation.

That is why it’s always great to see the talented actor onscreen and why I am looking forward to seeing him in new comedic sitcom The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, which will premiere on Amazon Prime this month. It revolves around an immigrant family moving from India to America.

Andrews also has a forthcoming film The Last Days Of John Allen Chau on the way and is someone we should all be proud of.

CLASSIC COMEBACK

THE declining interest in new Bollywood films has been highlighted by the re-screening of old classics like the 2006 cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. Starring Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, this excellent movie will return to Indian cinemas on October 18. It remains far superior to most contemporary Hindi films and continues to be highly relevant.

SALONI STUNNING YEAR CONTINUES

WITH a string of successful songs in multiple languages, Saloni has had a superb year filled with marvellous music. The seemingly unstoppable young singer/songwriter will add to that impressive momentum with her new six-track EP Rani. The beautiful blend of songs in different languages show off an impressive versatility and confirm that there is no one like her in the UK music scene. She has collaborated with top talents on the empowering songs and said: “I’m beyond excited for the world to finally experience Rani, the EP! I’ve poured two years of my heart and soul into this project, making it incredibly special to me.”

DILJIT’S TOP STYLE FILE

WHETHER it was Ed Sheeran’s surprise appearance, the record-breaking tickets sold, or the rave reviews, a lot has been written about Diljit Dosanjh’s highly successful Dil-Luminati world tour.

Another aspect worthy of mention is the excellent outfits designed by Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur for him during this tour, including for his historic appearance on The Tonight Show. The Jodhpur-based designer has crafted bespoke outfits that beautifully meld traditional Indian aesthetics with modern design elements, effectively showcasing Diljit as not just an artist but an ambassador of Indian music and culture globally.

Rathore stated, “He is not just an artist. He is an ambassador of Indian music and culture across the world. It is a pleasure and honour to collaborate with him. Diljit wanted something that was reflective of his roots yet modern and dynamic, a wardrobe that not only honours tradition but pushes creative boundaries.”

URMILA DIVORCES

SHE may have found fame as a Bollywood bombshell after her explosive turn in Rangeela, but Urmila Matondkar was unlucky in love until she married businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. Unfortunately for the actress, her run of bad romances continued because the 50-year-old recently filed for divorce from him after eight years of marriage. It was reported that the divorce from her husband, who is 10 years younger, didn’t happen on mutual terms. This adds Urmila to a list of glamorous leading ladies from her generation, such as Manisha Koirala, Pooja Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor, who have also experienced divorce.

HIGH INSTA SUCCESS

ZEENAT AMAN once again demonstrated that she really does have the best Instagram account of all the Bollywood celebrities, with another eye-opening post. The legendary actress confessed that she really was high when shooting the iconic druginduced song Dum Maro Dum from the 1971 musical drama Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She revealed in detail how lead star and director Dev Anand wanted authenticity for her addict character Janice, which led to her taking actual drugs with the real-life hippy extras. She wrote: “By the time we wrapped the day’s work I was high as a kite!” This is one of many great stories she has shared from her life and career on the social media site.

KANI HAS SHONE BRIGHTLY IN 2024

A HUGE hero who perhaps hasn’t got the praise she deserves is Kani Kusruti. The versatile Indian actress has had a stunning year in multiple languages, which has included successful web serials Killer Soup (Hindi), Poacher (Malayalam), Thalaimai Seyalagam (Tamil) and Nagendran’s Honeymoons (Malayalam).

But perhaps her biggest achievement has been starring in Indian movies that have made a significant mark on the 2024 international festival circuit.

She started the year with a supporting role in the Sundance Film Festival selected Girls Will Be Girls. This was followed by a lead role in All We Imagine as Light, which won the highest honour at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and has its UK premiere at this month’s BFI London Film Festival. The dream year will likely result in audiences getting to see more of her, including in international projects.