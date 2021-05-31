Drivers of old cars to pay daily pollution charge in Birmingham

The new restrictions have been designed to curb pollution level in city centres. (iStock Image)

FROM Tuesday (1) Birmingham will be the first city outside London to charge around 100,000 older cars as part of new restrictions to improve air quality.

The new restrictions have been designed to curb pollution level in city centres, as drivers will be charged £8 a day, and a £120 fine for those who fail to pay.

The restrictions will apply to pre-2016 diesels and petrol cars registered before 2006. Moreover, Birmingham will become the first city outside London to impose pollution charges on vehicles in April 2019.

With mounting concerns over poor air quality, other cities are also expected to implement similar restrictions in the coming months. In August, Oxford will charge all petrol, diesel and hybrid cars between £2 and £10 a day to drive on a small number of city streets as part of its new zero-emission zone. Bristol will introduce a £9 charge on older polluting cars in October.

In October, London is expected to will expand its existing £12.50-a-day “ultra-low emission zone” to an area 18 times the size, covering all roads within the North and South Circular.

Birmingham city council suggests almost 100,000 cars travelling in the area a day — were “non-compliant”.

Moreover, according to a report in The Times, the charity Homeless Birmingham would stop making deliveries in the city centre because it could not afford the daily charge.

Caroline Sheppard, chief adjudicator of the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, which has the power to quash unfair driving fines, said councils had a duty to ensure signs were clear and drivers were given a fair chance to appeal.