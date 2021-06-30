Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 30, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
News

Dr Nikita Kanani thanks Garavi Gujarat

Dr Nikita Kanani. (Photo by Adam Davy – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: PramodThomas

Eastern Eye and its sister paper, Garavi Gujarat, have been telling the story of the pandemic
and campaigning to make sure south Asians take the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Dr Nikita Kanani, a working GP, as well as a director in NHS England, recognised our work and told this personal story on national and international television.

“Can I start off by thanking Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat,” she said. “My grandfather has dementia, my grandma is hard of hearing.

“They only speak Gujarati and through the pandemic when I couldn’t spend time with them, it was Garavi Gujarat that they would get, and they would see my picture. And they would be able to read about the vaccine and the hope that it brings.

“So, it is down to organisations like yours who will help us get into homes and communities and remind people it is not just the first dose, but it is that second dose that is all-important,” she said

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

