Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089

Comment

Domestic abuse bill ‘will help victims report crime’

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to Boots pharmacists Bina Mehta and Mehsa Mallak about the company’s support of the charity Hestia’s Safe Spaces programme for victims of domestic violence

By: ANEETA PREM

DOMESTIC abuse is typically seen as a pattern of abusive behaviour toward an intimate partner in a dating or family relationship, where the abuser exerts power and control over the victim.

It usually consists of physical or sexual abuse; violent or threatening behaviour; controlling or coercive behaviour; psychological, emotional or other abuses including economic abuse.

Economic abuse means any behaviour which has a substantial adverse effect on victims’ ability to acquire, use or maintain money or other property, or obtain goods or services. It does not matter whether the behaviour consists of a single incident or a course of conduct.

Incidents are rarely isolated, and usually escalate in frequency and severity. Domestic abuse may culminate in serious physical injury or death.

Domestic abuse is a major element of violence against women and girls. It can take the form of a forced marriage, which can happen both to women and to men. Dishonour abuse is often a part of the process of coercion leading to forced marriage.

Aneeta Prem

There are other common forms of abuse such as virginity testing and female genital mutilation (FGM) which apply to young women. These abuses are normally carried out by family members.

I believe domestic abuse is prevalent in the Asian community because, up to now, it has been effectively hidden. There is a variable level in the feeling of shame resulting from the victims being made to feel guilty for the fact that they are being abused. This is enhanced by their latent sense of ‘honour’ towards the abuser(s) and others close to them.

Usually the abuse is covert, hidden in secrecy within the family. Domestic abuse usually occurs and escalates over a number of years. It is very difficult and sometimes dangerous for the victim to come forward and report it while they are in an abusive situation.

My real fear, at the moment, is that the range of abuse types is developing. For example, a growing concern is where a parent, often left on their own after being widowed, is being abused by their own children, even those they live with. The parent is usually too ashamed, afraid and embarrassed to report their distress.

I well remember seeing an elderly Sikh gentleman, in his 80s, sitting on a park bench. It was snowing and very cold. I asked him if he was OK or if he needed anything. The man started crying and told me that his daughter-in-law would not allow him in the house while her husband, his own son, was at work.

He was routinely not allowed in the house for several hours a day despite the place being the home he owned, and his daughter-in-law and others were benefitting by living with him. This clearly is abuse and something that has been hidden from general view.

Obviously, other abuses are far more common. When we look at economic abuse, we see it is often the case that girls and women are prevented from having their own money. If they are actually allowed to work, often all their wages are taken from them by their husband, parent, or by their extended family on the husband’s side.

Having two years in which to report domestic abuse crime is vitally important, especially for people from the Asian community. It takes a great deal of courage, strength and commitment to come forward. It also takes a long time to gain sufficient confidence to find a way out of the dire situation.

Legally extending the reporting period from six months to two years will grant many more people the window of opportunity to come forward. One can hope in this extended period that it gives victims/survivors the chance to be free from domestic abuse, and reporting it will prevent others becoming victims.

We need to change cultural attitudes in the Asian community so that vulnerable victims are not seen as bringing shame on a family, and any perpetrator of abuse is firmly recognised as a guilty party.

We must make it more open for people to discuss these issues. Only through doing this and highlighting the real problems can we be preventive.

Abuse comes in many forms – coercive behaviour; being forced into marriage; having money or possessions taken away; being beaten on a regular basis; being sexually abused. These are often perpetrated by family members – people you should be able to trust the most. The home should be a
safe environment.

However, for so many people, being at home is a place of conflict and unhappiness. The suicide rate among Asian girls aged 16 to 24 is three times the national average.

At Freedom Charity, we have far too many calls, mainly from women, but also from young men, who face horrendous abuse at the hands of their family or in-laws. They believe they have no one to talk to and, if they do come forward, that no one will believe them. Because they have no control over their own finances, they naturally fear what will happen if they report the abuse.

There are options for escape. Hostels may not seem the obvious best choice but, if that is a possible first step away from living a life of continual abuse, it may be a life saver, leading to independence and freedom.

Freedom Charity welcomes the new legislation and hopes it gives many more people the courage to come forward.

For details- https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/domestic-abuse-bill-2020-factsheets/domesticabuse- bill-2020-overarchingfactsheet

Aneeta Prem is Founder of Freedom Charity and author

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Comment
Finding solutions to old problems in the new year
Comment
Funding the future of pharmacy
Comment
Fixing Indo-UK defence ties
Comment
New commission urges people to share their stories of bereavement
HEADLINE STORY
Britain can learn from the US about ethnic talent in boardrooms
Comment
‘Applying the brakes now will give us a better festive period’
Comment
Batting for change to tackle racism in cricket
HEADLINE STORY
‘Climate activism is vital in the fight for social justice’
Comment
Britain remembers the Indian army’s sacrifice
Comment
Climate of change at COP26
Comment
‘Broadcast research shows why regulator is not fit for purpose’
Comment
Mind the COP26 finance day gap
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey to now release on Holi
‘Malik Akram was radicalised in Blackburn’
Tusshar Kapoor opens up on his debut book Bachelor Dad
Sikandar Kher joins Jackie Shroff on Harman Baweja’s new web-show…
Unpaused: Naya Safar made me more empathetic, says Geetanjali Kulkarni
ZEE5 Global drops the trailer of Season 2 of Ankita…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE