  • Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Employers told to avoid ineffective diversity initiatives

‘Employers should make better use of evidence and data when making EDI decisions and avoid steps that would alienate certain groups’

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch – Image Credit: Getty Images

By: Shajil Kumar

Most employers in the UK are taking equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives without an evidence base, and some of their interventions are proving to be even counterproductive, according to a government report.

The independent Inclusion at Work Panel, appointed by the Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, reviewed how employers across various sectors are deciding about diversity and inclusion policies and practices.

The panel, comprising leaders in the private and public sectors, surveyed over 100 people representing 55 organisations drawn from the public, private, and charity sectors.

They found that many employers didn’t know the impact of their initiatives, while many others did not have access to data on EDI interventions that work to make an informed decision.

The study also found many employers are not using data to make EDI decisions and are misapplying certain legislations.

The report advocates that employers should make better use of evidence and data when making EDI decisions to increase fairness and opportunity.

They should avoid taking EDI initiatives that alienate certain groups, cause division, and have no impact.

The report found that in cases relating to positive discrimination and protected beliefs, EDI interventions are proving to be counterproductive or even unlawful.

Badenoch said, “This government wants to ensure employers are doing EDI in a way that doesn’t undermine meritocracy and aligns with our equality laws.”

This report lays out the evidence for good and bad EDI practice and it can empower employers to make fairer, more effective EDI decisions that represent proper value for money, she said.

The secretary hoped that businesses would study this report and try to build more inclusive and productive workplaces.

The Chair of the Panel, Pamela Dow, said a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development survey from 2022 found only 25 per cent of employers said they consult data before new inclusion and diversity activity is planned.

Around 25 per cent of those surveyed admitted that most of their EDI work is reactive – citing social and political events.

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
February inflation eases to 3.4 per cent; lowest in 2.5 years
News
Watchdog: Relocating asylum seekers won’t cut costs
Uncategorized
Tech firms hiring foreign talent will have to pay more
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak’s father-in-law gifts grandson Infosys shares worth £23m
News
Hate crime charges drop in London over last five years, data shows
News
UK-India trade talks on hold until after election
News
MPs reject Rwanda asylum law amendments
News
Indian student’s death in US: Police rule out foul play
News
Air quality: Bangladesh, Pakistan and India rank lowest once again
News
Sadiq Khan pledges 40,000 council homes if re-elected
News
Britain needs to be more socially cohesive: Sajid Javid
News
Indian electoral bonds: Bank told to disclose all details

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW