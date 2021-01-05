Disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on different ethnic groups in UK relates to occupational differences, says report

A MAJOR review has stated that the mortality rates from Covid-19 among some black groups in the UK have been twice those among the white British, which is in part related to occupational differences.







The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) Deaton Review of Inequalities has revealed that more than 20 per cent of black African working-age women are employed in health and social care.

Some ethnic groups have also had their livelihoods more disrupted, being much more likely than the population as a whole, as they worked in locked-down sectors or self-employed, it said.

The report urges to provide greater economic opportunities for minority ethnic groups post-Covid.







Between March and July, mortality rates from Covid-19 were twice as high in the most deprived areas as in the least deprived.

Launched 18 months ago, the review has revealed that Covid-19 worsened existing problems in the country.

“The disparities due to Covid-19 have been closely correlated with pre-existing inequalities between groups according to their education, income, location and ethnicity. The Covid crisis has exacerbated inequalities between the high- and low-paid and between graduates and non-graduates,” the review, chaired by Nobel Laureate Sir Angus Deaton, stated.







“By the third quarter of 2020, when compared with pre-pandemic levels, there had been a 7 per cent reduction in the number of graduates doing any hours of paid work in a given week, but a 17 per cent reduction in the number of non-graduates doing any hours of paid work.”

According to the report, educational inequalities have been exacerbated by the crisis.

“Pupils at private schools were twice as likely as state-school pupils to get daily online lessons during lockdown. Within the state sector, pupils from better-off homes were more likely to receive active support from schools and to have a better home learning environment. Since July, pupils from poorer areas and households have been more likely to miss days from school,” it further said.







“While the biggest risk factor for coronavirus is age, younger people have been hit harder by the economic consequences of the crisis.”

Sir Deaton said that a lot of work to repair and rebuild the damage will be needed after the pandemic.

The review is calling for extra support for children who have fallen behind and help for school and university leavers to find jobs.

The report said that the welfare safety net must be adapted so it supports non-traditional forms of employment, including insecure and self-employed workers.





