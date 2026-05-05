Dhruv Patel takes office as High Sheriff of Greater London

DHRUV PATEL CBE has taken office as High Sheriff of Greater London after making his declaration at the Royal Courts of Justice on April 30, 2026.

The declaration was made before the Lady Chief Justice. Those present included Baroness Theresa May and Sir Nicholas Lyons.

Patel grew up above his father’s shop in Hackney in the 1980s. He said this shaped his understanding of community life, policing and opportunity. He will focus on links between communities and the justice system.

He was appointed CBE in the 2026 New Year Honours for services to civic leadership and charity, having earlier received an OBE in 2018 for voluntary service to the British Hindu community and to social cohesion.

Patel will focus on youth violence prevention and early intervention, including work with communities in East London. High Sheriff of Greater London

Patel served as Chairman of City Bridge Trust from 2019 to 2021, overseeing the distribution of more than £55 million. He also supported the creation of the London Community Response Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Sheriff role supports the judiciary and the work of police, courts and the wider criminal justice system. It is an unpaid position.

During his term, Patel will focus on youth violence prevention and early intervention, including work with communities in East London, police cadets, schools, community groups and faith organisations.

“I grew up above my father’s shop in Hackney in the 1980s, and saw first-hand the realities of community life in London. Those experiences have stayed with me and shape how I see both the challenges and the opportunities in our city.

Patel grew up above his father’s shop in Hackney in the 1980s. He said this shaped his understanding of community life, policing and opportunity. High Sheriff of Greater London

"This is a Crown appointment, and I approach it with a deep sense of duty — to serve our justice system, to support our communities, and to play my part in upholding the values that bind us together.

"During my year, I hope to support the outstanding work already being done across London, particularly in preventing youth violence and strengthening the connections between communities, faith groups, policing and the courts.”

He will visit courts, prisons, emergency services and community organisations across Greater London during his year in office.