Delhi woman turns 20kg Janpath patchwork bedsheet into stunning lehenga

The striking fabric was discovered during a casual visit to Janpath

Simran Anand

Simran’s project reflects a growing shift towards mindful fashion choices

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 03, 2025
Delhi-based content creator Simran Anand has captured widespread attention on social media after she upcycled a 20-kilogram patchwork bedsheet into a unique and eye-catching lehenga. Sharing the process with her followers on Instagram on 1 July, Simran highlighted the creative transformation of a traditional decorative textile into a fashionable statement piece.


The striking fabric was discovered during a casual visit to Janpath, one of Delhi’s popular street markets. The bedsheet, although heavy and originally intended for home décor, featured intricate hand embroidery, mirrorwork, and patchwork – elements commonly found in festive wall hangings in regions like Gujarat and Rajasthan.

“These types of embroidered textiles are usually hung as tapestries or used as festive décor,” Simran noted. “But I saw fashion in it,” she added, referring to the moment she decided to turn the bedsheet into a garment. Inspired by ideas on Pinterest, she took the fabric to a local tailor and collaborated with him to create a custom lehenga.

The result was a bespoke outfit that retained the charm of the original patchwork while embracing a modern silhouette. The lehenga quickly gained attention online, with many social media users praising her creativity and the craftsmanship involved. One commenter wrote, “Love a smart woman with an amazing fashion sense, love this on youuu.” Another applauded the tailor’s skill: “Lucky bhaiya is so skilled ❤️.” A third user even suggested exploring more pieces: “A blazer out of this would have been so good too, another one!!”

Patchwork has increasingly emerged as a trending element in fashion, blending sustainability with style. Simran’s project reflects a growing shift towards mindful fashion choices and showcases how traditional or overlooked fabrics can be reimagined into statement garments. Her approach not only highlights individual creativity but also promotes the value of upcycling and working with local artisans.

Transforming a 20kg decorative item into wearable fashion underlines the evolving nature of design today, where vision and innovation are often found outside conventional fabric stores. As fashion continues to explore sustainable practices and cultural references, creations like Simran’s patchwork lehenga demonstrate how inspiration can come from the most unexpected sources.

