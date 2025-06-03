Delhi woman turns 20kg Janpath patchwork bedsheet into stunning lehenga

The swimwear line is set to go on sale from 19 May, available at nearly 500 Walmart locations across the US and on Walmart’s website. The pieces will also be offered on Megan’s official website, MeganTheeStallion.com.

“Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand,” said Megan in an official statement. “It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it's a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart and I'm so grateful for their support.”

The rapper personally modelled pieces from the debut collection in promotional images shared online. In the campaign, Megan posed in a purple bikini with matching models beside an ice cream truck. The photo series also featured swimsuits with the Hot Girl Summer branding and showcased a variety of styles and cuts.

The initial collection includes 18 pieces in total and is described as size-inclusive. It features bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, monokinis, and cover-ups available in various colours. The designs reflect Megan’s signature style and were crafted under her creative direction, according to her team.

“With the introduction of Hot Girl Summer, Megan officially becomes the first hip-hop artist to launch her own swimwear brand,” read a press release issued on 14 May.

The launch follows a successful campaign by Megan to secure ownership of the phrase Hot Girl Summer, which she began using on social media in 2019. The term quickly gained traction, becoming a cultural phenomenon. Speaking to Allure magazine, Megan explained why she pursued the trademark after companies such as Wendy’s and Forever 21 began using the phrase in marketing campaigns.

The music star has expanded her career into multiple business areas

“I really didn't even know that it was gonna catch on how it did,” she said. “It was just me talking and telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too — like as free as they can be. When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you're going to have to pay me.’”

Megan added: “I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

The new collection arrives just ahead of the summer season and appears to be strategically timed to coincide with warmer weather and holiday plans. It also builds on Megan’s established image and messaging around confidence, body positivity and empowerment, themes she frequently promotes in her music and public appearances.

The Houston-born rapper has previously collaborated with fashion and beauty brands, including Revlon, Fashion Nova and Nike, but this marks her first independent fashion venture under her own brand.

In recent years, the music star has expanded her career into multiple business areas. In addition to her music and now fashion endeavours, she has also taken roles in film and television, including a guest appearance on the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and other entertainment projects.

With Hot Girl Summer, Megan Thee Stallion is further establishing her presence in the world of business and fashion. Her entry into the swimwear market joins a growing trend of celebrities launching their own fashion lines with an emphasis on body diversity and inclusivity.

The collection is expected to appeal to a wide audience, especially her fanbase – known as the Hotties – and shoppers seeking bold, expressive summer styles backed by a major celebrity figure.