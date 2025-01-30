Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Deep love for laughter

Deep love for laughter

Pooja K

Pooja K
By Pooja KJan 30, 2025

MY JOURNEY with comedy has been deeply intertwined with personal growth, grief, and selfdiscovery. It stems from learning acceptance and gradually rebuilding the self-confidence I had completely lost over the last few years.

After the sudden and tragic loss of my father to Covid, I was overwhelmed with grief and depression. I had just finished recording a video for my YouTube channel when I received the devastating news. That video was part of a comedy series about how people were coping with lockdown in different ways.

Although I had done a few videos before, I wasn’t fully invested. During my grieving process, comedy became therapy. I turned to humour for my well-being, allowing it to help me cope with the grief and reconnect with myself.

During this difficult time, I embraced the art of comedy and used it as an outlet to channel my emotions. I played a variety of characters, including a child, mother, son, boyfriend, grandmother, aunty, and niece, often experimenting with different dialects. This experience helped me realise the innate potential that comedy had to offer.

It became a way for me to escape the overwhelming grief and dismay, leading me to feel that this was a message from my father to dive deeply into what I truly love. This realisation inspired me to create more laughter-filled reels, and the positive response further fuelled my passion.

That journey eventually led to me playing a comedic character inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in the immersive London stage musical Bollywood Odyssey. Following that, I tried my hand at stand-up comedy at open-mic nights in London, including the Bakwaas Comedy Club. Comedy has now become a true form of laughter therapy for me, bringing healing not just to myself but also to my audience.

In this hectic, fast-paced life, humour can help us all keep going. Creating comedy feeds my soul, and I truly enjoy the adrenaline rush that comes from connecting with my audience. Whether through character work or stand-up, the joy of making others laugh is incredibly fulfilling. It gives me a profound sense of purpose and a deep connection with my audience.

As a comedian, if I can make someone laugh, even for a moment, it feels like a victory. That moment of laughter brings me immense contentment as a performer.

Finally, here are some life (and comical) lessons I have learned and would like to share:

n When life gives you lemons, squeeze them hard, baby, and toss them at whatever or whoever’s stressing you out.

n When life gives you lemons, use that juice to fuel your comedy routine – because nothing’s funnier than turning sour setbacks into sweet stand-up.

n Life is like a comedy show. If you’re not laughing at it, you’re probably doing it wrong.

n For me, comedy is the best way to handle life’s chaos – because sometimes, laughter is the only way to make sense of the nonsense.

Instagram: @poojak_artist, Facebook: @PoojaDancerActress, YouTube:@PoojaK Tiktok:Pooja K

Related News

Rachel-Reeves-Getty
Business

Government backs Heathrow’s third runway for economic growth

More For You

UK riots

Last summer’s riots demonstrated how misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric, ignited by a tiny minority of extremists, can lead to violence on our streets

Getty Images

‘Events in 2024 have shown that social cohesion cannot be an afterthought’

THE past year was marked by significant global events, and the death and devastation in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan – with diplomatic efforts failing to achieve peace – have tested our values.

The involvement of major powers in proxy wars and rising social and economic inequalities have deepened divisions and prolonged suffering, with many losing belief in humanity. The rapid social and political shifts – home and abroad – will continue to challenge our values and resilience in 2025 and beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less
Singh and Carter were empathic leaders as well as great humanists’

File photograph of former US president Jimmy Carter with Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi, on October 27, 2006

Singh and Carter were empathic leaders as well as great humanists’

Dinesh Sharma

THE world lost two remarkable leaders last month – the 13th prime minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, (September 26, 1932-December 26, 2024).and the 39th president of the US, Jimmy Carter (October 1, 1924-December 29, 2024).

We are all mourning their loss in our hearts and minds. Certainly, those of us who still see the world through John Lennon’s rose-coloured glasses will know this marks the end of an era in global politics. Imagine all the people; /Livin’ life in peace; /You may say I’m a dreamer; / But I’m not the only one; /I hope someday you’ll join us;/ And the world will be as one (Imagine, John Lennon, 1971) Both Singh and Carter were authentic leaders and great humanists. While Carter was left of Singh in policy, they were both liberals – Singh was a centrist technocrat with policies that uplifted the poor. They were good and decent human beings, because they upheld a view of human nature that is essentially good, civil, and always thinking of others even in the middle of bitter political rivalries, qualities we need in leaders today as our world seems increasingly fractious, self-absorbed and devolving. Experts claim authentic leadership is driven by:

Keep ReadingShow less
Why this was the year of governing anxiously

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer at the state opening of parliament in July after Labour won the general elections by a landslide

Why this was the year of governing anxiously

THIS year was literally one of two halves in the British government.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer each had six months in Downing Street, give or take a handful of days in July. Yet this was the year of governing anxiously.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Debate over assisted dying raises risks for medical staff’
Supporters of the ‚ÄòNot Dead Yet‚Äô campaign outside parliament last Friday (29) in London

‘Debate over assisted dying raises risks for medical staff’

Dr Raj Persaud

AFTER five hours of debate over assisted dying, a historic private members’ bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons. This is a stunning change in the way we as a nation consider ending our lives.

We know from survey research that the religious tend to be against assisted dying. Given Asians in the UK tend to be more religious, comparatively, it is likely that Asians in general are less supportive of this new proposed legislation, compared to the general public.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘It’s time for UK-India ties to focus on a joint growth story’
Kanishka Narayan (centre) with fellow visiting British MPs, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (left) and other officials

‘It’s time for UK-India ties to focus on a joint growth story’

Kanishka Narayan

FOUR months since my election to parliament, I had the opportunity to join my parliamentary colleagues on a delegation to India, visiting Delhi and Jaipur for conversations with our Indian counterparts, business leaders and academics.

I went to make the case for Indian investment in my constituency and across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc