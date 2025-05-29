Crystal of Atlan May 2025 codes: Unlock exclusive in-game rewards before they expire

Crystal of Atlan players have a fresh batch of codes to redeem this May, offering valuable in-game rewards for those who act quickly. The redemption process is simple but requires progressing through the early stages of the game.

To start redeeming codes, players must first download Crystal of Atlan and play through the tutorial until reaching the in-game village. While most cutscenes can be skipped, completing the necessary fights is essential to unlock access to the full menu system.

Once in the village, players should look for a small, two-tone diamond icon on the right side of the screen. Tapping this opens the main menu. From there, tap the gear icon at the bottom to access the Settings. Under the "Other" tab on the left, a "Go Redeem" button appears at the top—this is where players can enter codes.

Users can either type in a valid code or use the “Paste” button to ensure accuracy. Upon successful redemption, a notification will confirm the rewards have been sent.

Active Crystal of Atlan codes – May 2025

COAcreator2 – 150,000 Gold and 3 Matlz’s Special Injection (NEW)



– 150,000 Gold and 3 Matlz’s Special Injection (NEW) COATEAMUP528 – 10 Hunting Permits (NEW)



These codes are currently active and available for all players. However, they may expire soon, so it’s advisable to redeem them as early as possible.

Expired or region-restricted codes

The following codes have either expired or may only be redeemable on servers outside Europe and North America:

COAJP527



COAJP123



COAwin1



COA1500



COAJP888



COAwin2



COA100v



COA200v



COA300v



Players on EU/NA servers may find these codes invalid, even if entered correctly.

Where to find redeemed rewards

After redeeming a code, rewards will not appear instantly in the inventory. Instead, players must return to the main screen and select the two-tone diamond icon once again. This time, click on the Mail icon to access the in-game inbox.

Each successfully redeemed code sends an in-game mail with the rewards attached. Players can claim items individually or use the "Claim All" function to collect all available rewards at once.

How to discover new codes

Although there is no fixed schedule for the release of new Crystal of Atlan codes, they typically appear during major updates, livestreams, or promotional events. Following the game on social media platforms, such as Twitter or Facebook, and subscribing to the official Discord server, increases the chances of discovering codes early.

The Discord community frequently shares new codes as soon as they’re available. Alternatively, checking trusted websites daily can help ensure players don’t miss out on limited-time offers.

For those who enjoy Crystal of Atlan and are looking to explore similar experiences, there are several free MMORPGs and PC RPGs worth trying.

As codes often expire within days, staying updated and redeeming them promptly is the best way to maximise in-game rewards.