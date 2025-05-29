Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Crystal of Atlan May 2025 codes: Unlock exclusive in-game rewards before they expire

To start redeeming codes, players must first download Crystal of Atlan

Crystal of Atlan Codes for May 2025 – Redeem Before Expiry

The Discord community frequently shares new codes as soon as they’re available

Epic Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 29, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Crystal of Atlan players have a fresh batch of codes to redeem this May, offering valuable in-game rewards for those who act quickly. The redemption process is simple but requires progressing through the early stages of the game.

To start redeeming codes, players must first download Crystal of Atlan and play through the tutorial until reaching the in-game village. While most cutscenes can be skipped, completing the necessary fights is essential to unlock access to the full menu system.

Once in the village, players should look for a small, two-tone diamond icon on the right side of the screen. Tapping this opens the main menu. From there, tap the gear icon at the bottom to access the Settings. Under the "Other" tab on the left, a "Go Redeem" button appears at the top—this is where players can enter codes.

Users can either type in a valid code or use the “Paste” button to ensure accuracy. Upon successful redemption, a notification will confirm the rewards have been sent.

Active Crystal of Atlan codes – May 2025

  • COAcreator2 – 150,000 Gold and 3 Matlz’s Special Injection (NEW)
  • COATEAMUP528 – 10 Hunting Permits (NEW)

These codes are currently active and available for all players. However, they may expire soon, so it’s advisable to redeem them as early as possible.

Expired or region-restricted codes

The following codes have either expired or may only be redeemable on servers outside Europe and North America:

  • COAJP527
  • COAJP123
  • COAwin1
  • COA1500
  • COAJP888
  • COAwin2
  • COA100v
  • COA200v
  • COA300v

Players on EU/NA servers may find these codes invalid, even if entered correctly.

Where to find redeemed rewards

After redeeming a code, rewards will not appear instantly in the inventory. Instead, players must return to the main screen and select the two-tone diamond icon once again. This time, click on the Mail icon to access the in-game inbox.

Each successfully redeemed code sends an in-game mail with the rewards attached. Players can claim items individually or use the "Claim All" function to collect all available rewards at once.

How to discover new codes

Although there is no fixed schedule for the release of new Crystal of Atlan codes, they typically appear during major updates, livestreams, or promotional events. Following the game on social media platforms, such as Twitter or Facebook, and subscribing to the official Discord server, increases the chances of discovering codes early.

The Discord community frequently shares new codes as soon as they’re available. Alternatively, checking trusted websites daily can help ensure players don’t miss out on limited-time offers.

For those who enjoy Crystal of Atlan and are looking to explore similar experiences, there are several free MMORPGs and PC RPGs worth trying.

As codes often expire within days, staying updated and redeeming them promptly is the best way to maximise in-game rewards.

claimcodescommunitypc rpgsplayersredeemregionrestrictedrewardssocial mediatutorialupdatescrystal of atlan

Related News

Torsten Bell
UK

UK plans pension ‘megafunds’ to boost investment

Trump
US

Trump administration to 'aggressively' revoke Chinese student visas

Sholay
UK Events

Celebrate Sholay: 50 Years!

Amitabh Bachchan
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan buys fourth Ayodhya plot worth £3.7 million

More For You

PlayStation Plus

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential games for June 2025

iStock

PlayStation Plus offers NBA 2K25 and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk free in June

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential games for June 2025, with subscribers able to download three new titles from 3 June. The line-up features NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. In addition, Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion will be made available to Essential tier subscribers from 28 May.

NBA 2K25, the latest entry in 2K Sports’ basketball simulation series, was released in September 2024. It incorporates 2K’s ProPlay technology, which translates real NBA footage into gameplay mechanics. The title includes a variety of game modes, such as MyCareer, MyTeam, MyNBA, and The W, and features WNBA players from different eras. NBA 2K25 will be available to download on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Keep ReadingShow less
Red Dead Redemption 2

The purpose of the region remains unclear

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2’s inaccessible map area leaves players puzzled

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have long praised the game for its expansive open world, rich with activities ranging from bounty hunting and fishing to gambling and train robberies. However, fans are now questioning the purpose of a prominent area on the map that remains inaccessible during regular gameplay.

The region in question, named Tempest Rim, is located in the northwestern part of the map within the state of Ambarino. While it appears clearly marked on the game’s map, players are unable to reach it through normal means. This has left many in the Red Dead Redemption 2 community puzzled over its purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
Warhammer 40K Expands Universe with New Modes and Factions

Among the standout announcements was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Siege Mode

Epic Games

Warhammer 40k Skulls 2025 unveils Dark Heresy RPG, Space Marine 2 siege mode, and Rogue Trader expansions

The Warhammer Skulls 2025 showcase has once again delivered a wealth of announcements for fans of Games Workshop's vast gaming universe, with Warhammer 40K leading the charge. From new expansions and surprise reveals to free updates and overhauls of classic titles, the event highlighted the continued momentum of the Warhammer video game portfolio.

Running from 22 to 29 May 2025, Warhammer Skulls also features substantial discounts across the Epic Games Store, giving players a chance to expand their collections while enjoying fresh content.

Keep ReadingShow less
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

The second trailer gave fans a closer look at the game’s setting and characters

YouTube / Rockstar Games

Fans spot minor visual error in GTA 6 trailer 2 during the Jason shooting scene

Grand Theft Auto 6's highly anticipated second trailer has been dissected frame by frame by fans, with one viewer pointing out a small visual oversight. The brief moment, lasting just a second, has sparked light-hearted reactions across the gaming community.

The error occurs during a high-octane scene where Jason, one of the game's protagonists, fires a handgun from a car. Reddit user Cat_With_Banana96 noted that light appears on Jason’s face a fraction of a second before the muzzle flash of the gun, creating a discrepancy in the trailer’s lighting sequence. The fan shared screenshots to highlight the moment, which takes place during a fast-paced sequence lasting only a second.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helldivers 2’s

The biggest narrative twist yet sees the Illuminate

YouTube/ HELLDIVERS™ 2

7 Reasons why Helldivers 2’s Illuminate update revitalised the player base

Helldivers 2 has delivered one of its most impactful updates yet with the arrival of the Illuminate invasion on Super Earth. As players scramble to defend humanity's homeworld from total annihilation, the game's community has responded with renewed enthusiasm, and its player count has soared. Here are seven reasons why this update has reignited interest in the game.

1. The arrival of the Illuminate on Super Earth

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc