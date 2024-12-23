Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Iconic crocodile Burt, star of Crocodile Dundee, dies

Burt was estimated to be over 90 years old, far exceeding the average life expectancy of a saltwater crocodile, which is around 70 years.

Crocodile Burt

Captured in the 1980s, Burt starred in Crocodile Dundee alongside Paul Hogan, helping to showcase Australia’s wildlife to the world. (Photo credit: Paramount)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 23, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE CROCODILE Burt, who gained fame for his role in the 1986 hit film Crocodile Dundee, has died peacefully, according to Crocosaurus Cove, where he had been living since 2008.

Burt was estimated to be over 90 years old, far exceeding the average life expectancy of a saltwater crocodile, which is around 70 years.

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures,” the zoo said, as reported by Sky News.

Known for his independent nature and fiery temperament, Burt was described as a “confirmed bachelor” whose personality left a lasting impression on visitors and caretakers alike.

Captured in the 1980s, Burt starred in Crocodile Dundee alongside Paul Hogan, helping to showcase Australia’s wildlife to the world. Visitors were often amazed by his size and commanding presence, especially during feeding times.

Crocosaurus Cove plans to install a commemorative sign to honour Burt’s life and legacy. The zoo described his passing as a reminder of the importance of preserving wildlife for future generations.

burtcrocodilecrocodile burtcrocosaurus covecrocodile dundee

Related News

Dan-Jarvis
Featured

Minister warns against harassment of British Sikhs by foreign powers

India-openers-Getty
Cricket

India's top order under scrutiny ahead of Boxing Day Test

up-police
News

Indian police kill three Sikh separatist militants

More For You

Court-representational

The claims were brought by five former disciples but were rejected in their entirety by Justice Martin Spencer. (Representational image: iStock)

Court dismisses sexual abuse allegations against Coventry priest

The High Court in London has dismissed allegations of sexual and financial abuse against Rajinder Kalia, the priest of Baba Balak Nath Temple in Coventry.

The claims were brought by five former disciples but were rejected in their entirety by Justice Martin Spencer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mohammad-Yunus-Getty

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangladesh panel links India to enforced disappearances

A BANGLADESH inquiry commission has alleged India's "involvement" in incidents of "enforced disappearances" during the tenure of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, according to state-run news agency BSS.

The Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha cited the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance, which stated, "The Indian involvement in Bangladesh's system of enforced disappearances is a matter of public record."

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Modi-Getty
Starmer during a bilateral meeting with Modi as he attends the G20 summit on November 18, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Getty Images)

2024 in review: Strengthening India-UK ties amid leadership changes

THE YEAR 2024 brought significant political and economic developments for India and the United Kingdom, shaping the trajectory of their bilateral relations.

A key highlight was the decision to relaunch negotiations for a "mutually beneficial" Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a move that underscores the growing importance of trade between the two nations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer nominates Raval,  Debbonnaire for peerage

Krish Raval

Starmer nominates Raval,  Debbonnaire for peerage

RIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has nominated British Indian professional Krish Raval and British Sri Lankan politician Thangam Debbonnaire for peerage as his government unveiled the latest picks for parliament's unelected upper chamber. The Liberal Democrats have British Pakistani councillor Shaffaq Mohammed on their list. According to reports, former prime minister Rishi Sunak's nominations for the House of Lords are expected at a later date.

The Labour leader also appointed his controversial ex-chief of staff Sue Gray to the House of Lords. Gray, who quit as Starmer's top Downing Street staffer in October amid reported internal tensions, became something of a household name in Britain after leading the probe into the so-called Partygate scandal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Government apologises for smoking poster with Sikh man

Sikh teachings explicitly forbid the use of tobacco

Government apologises for smoking poster with Sikh man

THE government has issued an apology after a poster encouraging people to quit smoking sparked criticism from the Sikh community. The poster featured an image of a turbaned Sikh man alongside the message, "Make 2025 the year you quit smoking."

The image, sourced from a stock photo website, was uploaded to the NHS website as part of the Better Health campaign but has since been removed, the Sky News reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications