Iconic crocodile Burt, star of Crocodile Dundee, dies

THE CROCODILE Burt, who gained fame for his role in the 1986 hit film Crocodile Dundee, has died peacefully, according to Crocosaurus Cove, where he had been living since 2008.

Burt was estimated to be over 90 years old, far exceeding the average life expectancy of a saltwater crocodile, which is around 70 years.

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures,” the zoo said, as reported by Sky News.

Known for his independent nature and fiery temperament, Burt was described as a “confirmed bachelor” whose personality left a lasting impression on visitors and caretakers alike.

Captured in the 1980s, Burt starred in Crocodile Dundee alongside Paul Hogan, helping to showcase Australia’s wildlife to the world. Visitors were often amazed by his size and commanding presence, especially during feeding times.

Crocosaurus Cove plans to install a commemorative sign to honour Burt’s life and legacy. The zoo described his passing as a reminder of the importance of preserving wildlife for future generations.