Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Crimson Desert' PS5 gameplay shows fierce battle against giant mechanical dragon

It’s the latest in a series of updates that have built excitement for a title first revealed back in 2019

Crimson Desert

The nine-minute footage features a dramatic boss encounter with a towering mechanical dragon

YouTube/ IGN
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Latest footage shows intense boss fight from upcoming open-world title
  • Pearl Abyss confirms March 2026 release date after years of delays
  • Once planned as an MMORPG, the game has evolved into a story-driven adventure

Fresh look at Crimson Desert’s combat

A new gameplay preview of Crimson Desert has been released as part of IGN’s ongoing “First” series, giving fans a closer look at the long-awaited open-world action-adventure game from Pearl Abyss.

The nine-minute footage features a dramatic boss encounter with a towering mechanical dragon, showcasing the game’s cinematic combat style, detailed environments, and high-stakes action sequences. It’s the latest in a series of updates that have built excitement for a title first revealed back in 2019.

From MMORPG to open-world adventure

When Crimson Desert was initially announced, it was intended to be a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. However, during the 2020 Game Awards, the South Korean studio revealed a major shift in direction, repositioning it as a single-player open-world experience with action-adventure elements.

That decision led to several years of development adjustments and delays. The game was first pushed back indefinitely in 2021, later expected in late 2025, and then rescheduled once again to 2026.

- YouTube youtu.be

Release date finally confirmed

After years of uncertainty, Pearl Abyss has now confirmed that Crimson Desert will launch on 19 March 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The announcement marks nearly seven years since the game’s first reveal, and fans are hopeful that this time, the release date will hold. With its mix of cinematic storytelling, intricate combat, and rich fantasy world, Crimson Desert aims to deliver one of the most ambitious RPG experiences in recent memory.

combatdelayplaystation 5xboxcrimson desertgaming

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Battlefield 6

Early signs are encouraging

Getty Images

Battlefield 6 aims to rival Call of Duty, but is EA taking its biggest risk yet?

Highlights:

  • EA bets big on Battlefield 6 after the lukewarm response to its previous release
  • Four studios across three countries collaborate to bring the new game to life
  • Developers promise a return to single-player campaigns and community-focused design
  • Early buzz is strong, but questions remain over the game’s long-term success

A new battle begins

Electronic Arts (EA) is preparing for what could be its most ambitious gaming launch in years. Battlefield 6, the latest entry in the long-running military shooter franchise, arrives with huge expectations and an even bigger budget.

The series has long been viewed as a grittier, more tactical counterpart to Call of Duty, yet it has never quite managed to match its rival’s dominance in sales or player numbers. This time, though, EA hopes things will be different.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us