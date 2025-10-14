'Crimson Desert' PS5 gameplay shows fierce battle against giant mechanical dragon

Highlights:

Latest footage shows intense boss fight from upcoming open-world title



Pearl Abyss confirms March 2026 release date after years of delays



Once planned as an MMORPG, the game has evolved into a story-driven adventure



Fresh look at Crimson Desert’s combat

A new gameplay preview of Crimson Desert has been released as part of IGN’s ongoing “First” series, giving fans a closer look at the long-awaited open-world action-adventure game from Pearl Abyss.

The nine-minute footage features a dramatic boss encounter with a towering mechanical dragon, showcasing the game’s cinematic combat style, detailed environments, and high-stakes action sequences. It’s the latest in a series of updates that have built excitement for a title first revealed back in 2019.

From MMORPG to open-world adventure

When Crimson Desert was initially announced, it was intended to be a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. However, during the 2020 Game Awards, the South Korean studio revealed a major shift in direction, repositioning it as a single-player open-world experience with action-adventure elements.

That decision led to several years of development adjustments and delays. The game was first pushed back indefinitely in 2021, later expected in late 2025, and then rescheduled once again to 2026.

- YouTube youtu.be

Release date finally confirmed

After years of uncertainty, Pearl Abyss has now confirmed that Crimson Desert will launch on 19 March 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The announcement marks nearly seven years since the game’s first reveal, and fans are hopeful that this time, the release date will hold. With its mix of cinematic storytelling, intricate combat, and rich fantasy world, Crimson Desert aims to deliver one of the most ambitious RPG experiences in recent memory.