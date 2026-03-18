Conservative Friends of India hosts House of Lords reception on UK-India ties

CONSERVATIVE Friends of India (CFI) hosted its Spring Reception at the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace in the House of Lords in London.

The event focused on the “Living Bridge”, referring to the 1.8 million-strong British-Indian community and its role in relations between the United Kingdom and India.

The reception was hosted by Baroness Verma and attended by Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, business representatives and community members. The event took place overlooking the River Thames.

Speakers at the event addressed UK-India relations. Nusrat Ghani MP, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, spoke about legislative links between the two countries. Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, spoke about developments in bilateral trade and the role of innovation.

Sir Oliver Dowden CBE MP, Co-Chairman of CFI, spoke about the Conservative Party’s support for the British-Indian community and described the relationship as part of Global Britain. Dr Koolesh Shah, Co-Chairman of CFI, spoke about the organisation’s work on investment and growth.

Business leaders and technology representatives held discussions with policymakers on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement.

Conservative Friends of India is an organisation within the Conservative Party focused on the British-Indian community and UK-India relations in trade, culture and innovation.