Confirmed: Karan Patel replaces Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

After weeks of speculations, it has finally been confirmed that Karan Patel has been finalized to play the popular character of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star replaces Karan Singh Grover on the successful show.

Grover walked out of the show as he was reportedly not happy with how his character had shaped up. As he expressed his desire to bow out of the show, the makers began a hunt to find new Mr Bajaj, which ended on Karan Patel. Patel beat other popular actors Gaurav Chopra and Sharad Kelkar to bag the role. He will now play the popular character in the series along with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Talking about joining the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Patel told a leading publication, “Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in people’s minds for years. So, it is a matter of honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as Mr Bhalla (his character in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’) had become over a period of six years.”

When asked about comparisons with Karan Singh Grover, he said, “I don’t fear comparisons, as that is bound to happen. I have my own approach and understanding when I take up a character. Fear creeps in when you expect failures. In my case, I have always followed my instinct and my focus is on how well I can perform my part. As an artiste, I don’t really prep for a role. I am spontaneous and that is my forte. I will do the same with my new character.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs on Star Plus.