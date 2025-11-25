Skip to content
Enfield's former mayor Mohammed Islam apologises after visa letters controversy

Mohammed Islam issues written apology three months after conduct committee sanctioned him for bringing office into disrepute

Mohammed Islam

Islam now serves as an independent councillor after being suspended by the Labour Party

Enfield Council
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 25, 2025
Ashya Rose
Highlights

  • Ex-mayor finally apologises after writing visa support letters for family and friends.
  • Conduct committee had expressed frustration over delayed compliance in November.
  • Islam plans to raise concerns about process with Local Government Ombudsman.
Former Enfield mayor Mohammed Islam has apologised to the council for writing letters supporting visa applications for his family and friends. The independent councillor stood down from his mayoral position last August after Enfield Council's conduct committee found he had brought his office into disrepute.
The committee ordered him to make a written apology, undertake code of conduct training, and refrain from wearing his past mayor badge.

In his letter to the council on November (21), Islam said, "I would like to offer my sincere apology to the council for the conduct in relation to the invitation letters to attend council programmes".

"I recognise that the actions did not meet the standards expected of an elected member and may have affected confidence in the council."

Background overview

The apology came after the conduct committee expressed frustration at a meeting on November (17) over Islam's failure to comply with their August ruling. Committee chair Bektas Ozer told LDRS, he was "baffled" that the former mayor had not apologised, while director of law and governance Terry Osborne described the situation as "very disappointing".

Osborne had told the committee that Islam had emailed her but "not in the way requested by the committee", noting he had not apologised or agreed to undergo training despite reasonable requests.

Mayors are prohibited from using their position to lobby immigration authorities for private individuals as this undermines public trust in their ability to act impartially. Islam now serves as an independent councillor after being suspended by the Labour Party.

Despite accepting the committee's findings, Islam indicated he had concerns about aspects of the process.

A legal adviser told BBC London, they were preparing to refer the case to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman "to ensure an independent, fair, and transparent review of the council's handling of this matter".

An Enfield Council spokesperson confirmed Islam had written to the monitoring officer with an apology and accepted the committee's findings.

Harshita Brella

Harshita Brella

(photo: Northamptonshire Police)

Four police officers face misconduct charges in Harshita Brella murder case

Highlights

  • Four officers accused of misconduct over handling of Harshita Brella’s abuse reports.
  • Brella was found dead in a car boot in London last year; husband remains on the run.
  • Watchdog says detectives failed to review case properly or safeguard victim.
UK police watchdogs have ruled that four Northamptonshire Police officers should face misconduct proceedings over their handling of domestic abuse allegations made by Harshita Brella, the 24-year-old Indian woman later found murdered in London. Brella’s husband, Pankaj Lamba, remains the main suspect and is believed to have fled to India.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Monday that its investigation found failings in how the force responded after Brella contacted police on August ( 29) last year to report abuse by Lamba at their home in Corby, Northamptonshire. She had moved to the UK only months earlier after marrying Lamba in an arranged marriage.

Lamba was arrested on 3 September ,2024 and released on police bail with conditions not to contact his wife. He was also issued with a Domestic Violence Protection Order. However, on November (14) last year, Brella’s body was discovered in the boot of a Vauxhall Corsa in Ilford, east London. Police believe she was strangled at their home days earlier, on the evening of November(10) before her body was driven to the capital.

