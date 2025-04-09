Skip to content
Club legacy of the Raj

The Bengalis have decided not to take down the portraits of those who once lorded it over India.

Lord Macaulay plaque

Amit Roy with the Lord Macaulay plaque.

Amit Roy
By Amit RoyApr 09, 2025
Amit Roy
THE British departed India when the country they had ruled more or less or 200 years became independent in 1947.

But what they left behind, especially in Calcutta (now called Kolkata), are their clubs. Then, as now, they remain a sanctuary for the city’s elite.

One evening, I am invited to dinner at the Bengal Club by a friend, Devdan Mitra, deputy editor of the Telegraph, an English-language newspaper. The club, the oldest in India, will celebrate its 200th anniversary in February 2027.

Devdan’s position as a member of the food sub-committee is an exalted one, for the Bengal Club prides itself on its culinary excellence. It has a reputation for its lobster thermidor, though I am happy with the grilled beckti.

The beckti, or barramundi fish, is known by many names around the world, including giant perch and Australian seabass.

“Our beckti is the fresh river variety, not sea beckti, which isn’t as nice,” says Devdan.

The Calcutta Club

For dessert, I am persuaded to share a soufflé with him.

Once upon a time, Indians were not allowed into the club, as Lord Minto discovered when he invited Sir Rajendra Nath Mookerjee, a Bengali nobleman, to dinner in 1906. “But he’s my guest,” protested Minto when the doorman barred the Indian from entering the premises.

The doorman was not impressed that Minto was viceroy and governor-general of India (from November 1905 to November 1910).

“Rules are rules,” he said.

An embarrassed Minto promised his guest: “I will get you the land to start your own club where there will be no discrimination.”

In such a manner was the Calcutta Club born in 1907. Its first president was the Maharajah of Cooch Behar, Sir Nripendra Narayan. The Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII, had lunch at the club on December 28, 1921.

Today, the club has a ‘Nirad C Chaudhuri corner’, housing rare books, paintings and awards that had once belonged to the eminent author who spent the last decades of his life in Oxford.

The Bengal Club lawns

In fact, I actually rescued his belongings when they were about to be stolen and arranged for them to be shipped to the Calcutta Club after the author died in Oxford in 1999. But that is another story.

Meanwhile, in the dining room of the Bengal Club, the turbanned waiters were moving about like Jeeves. I asked Devdan about one of the several portraits of Englishmen that still hang in the club. It was that of Charles Metcalfe, the son of a major general who was the club’s second president and held the post for 11 years until 1838.

The Bengalis have decided not to take down the portraits of those who once lorded it over India.

“They are part of our history,” Devdan points out.

As I leave, I notice a marble plaque which says the Bengal Club had once been Lord Macaulay’s house. He had considered it to be “the best in Calcutta”.

I believe it’s the same (Thomas Babington) Macaulay who once boasted: “A single shelf of a good European library was worth the whole native literature of India and Arabia.”

Part of me wishes the British had settled in India and, in time, said the opposite of Rishi Sunak: “Of course, I am Indian.”

Why the Maharana will be fondly remembered

Maharana Arvind Singh Mewar at the 2013 event at Lord’s, London

Why the Maharana will be fondly remembered

SINCE I happened to be passing through Udaipur [in Rajasthan], I thought I would look up “Shriji” Arvind Singh Mewar.

He didn’t formally have a title since Indira Gandhi, as prime minister, abolished India’s princely order in 1971 by an amendment to the constitution. But everyone – and especially his former subjects – knew his family ruled Udaipur, one of the erstwhile premier kingdoms of Rajasthan.

John Abraham
John Abraham calls 'Vedaa' a deeply emotional journey
AFP via Getty Images

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

YOUTUBE CONNECT

Pakistani actor and singer Moazzam Ali Khan received online praise from legendary Bollywood writer Javed Akhtar, who expressed interest in working with him after hearing his rendition of Yeh Nain Deray Deray on YouTube.

Is Gaza left behind in global peace efforts?

Displaced people from Beit Hanun in Gaza City last Tuesday (18)

Is Gaza left behind in global peace efforts?

SIR KEIR STARMER has been talking of deploying British peacekeeping troops between Ukraine and Russia. He has indicated other countries might also join in as part of the “coalition of the willing”.

President Trump has said he wishes to see an end to the killing in Ukraine (but not in Gaza).

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Sikandar

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

GOOD UK FILM

THE interesting-looking film Last Swim will be released on April 4. The British feature debut from London-born Sasha Nathwani had its world premiere in Berlin last year and was also screened at the London Film Festival. The coming-of-age drama, star ring model-turned-actress Deba Hekmat, explores late-teen angst, friendship, and empathy. Nath wani describes the film as “a love letter to London,” as the story is set entirely in the city.

Comment: 'Adolescence’ sparks a much-needed debate about young men

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in 'Adolescence'

Netflix

Comment: 'Adolescence’ sparks a much-needed debate about young men

Armed police smash down the front door to charge a 13-year-old boy in his bedroom as a murder suspect. The powerful Netflix fictional drama, Adolescence,has started conversations around Britain. Prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said he watched it with his teenage children – and is positive about the idea of screening the drama in schools.

Six and a half million British viewers saw it in its opening week, making it the most streamed TV drama in this country so far. In the Katwala household, as perhaps in many others, the parents and the teenagers watched the programme, separately, though we talked about it over the dinner table. I overheard it being talked about on the train into work too.

