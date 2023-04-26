City of London Corporation joins exodus from UK business lobby CBI

Britain’s business community has been left reeling from events at the CBI, which earlier this month sacked director-general Tony Danker following allegations of misconduct

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The City of London Corporation announced on Tuesday (25) it was suspending its membership of the CBI, the UK’s leading business lobby, which is engulfed in crisis amid rape allegations.



The corporation, the governing body of London’s financial district, joins a number of high-profile firms that have already withdrawn from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).



“Following recent allegations of workplace misconduct and assault, the City of London Corporation has decided to suspend its membership with the CBI,” a statement said.



“The recent allegations have revealed a culture of abuse at the CBI that the City of London Corporation strongly condemns.”



Danker is not linked, however, to reports of two allegations of rape said to have involved CBI staff.



On Monday (24), the CBI said several employees had been sacked after multiple allegations, including the rapes.



The CBI on Friday (21) decided to suspend all activity until an extraordinary general meeting in June.



