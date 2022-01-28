Website Logo
  • Friday, January 28, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209

INDIA

China returns Indian citizen at disputed border

An Indian Army truck drives along a road to Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, near Sela Pass in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state on October 21, 2021. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CHINA has returned an Indian citizen who “illegally” entered into Chinese territory at the disputed border between the two Asian giants, a military official said. 

The announcement from China on Thursday (27) came after India’s defence ministry said last week it had contacted China to request that it locate and return a 17-year-old Indian, Miram Tarom, who had been “reportedly captured” by the Chinese military after going missing near the countries’ shared border.

Kiren Rijiju, an Indian federal minister, said Tarom had been handed over to the Indian army at a border post in northeastern Arunachal Pradesh.

China’s announcement did not confirm the returned Indian citizen was Tarom, but it did add a warning to New Delhi.

“We urge the Indian side to strictly implement bilateral agreements, strengthen personnel management and control, and earnestly maintain normal order in the border areas.”

Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesman for the Western Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), said the Indian citizen was found in recent days by Chinese border guards during a patrol.

The individual “illegally entered Chinese territory and then was routinely questioned, quarantined and observed in accordance with relevant border control regulations, and given humanitarian assistance”, Long said in the statement posted on WeChat.

The individual was returned following discussions between the Indian military and the Chinese side after India first asked China to assist in a search, he said.

“I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home,” Rijiju, a lawmaker from Arunachal Pradesh, said on Twitter.

“Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination,” he said.

India and China have frequently clashed over their long and disputed Himalayan border, and China claims the entirety of Arunachal Pradesh as part of its Tibet region.

Skirmishes in the Galwan valley in 2020 left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

There have been several instances of Indian civilians going missing near the border in recent years, which New Delhi has often said were kidnap attempts by China, something Beijing has denied.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
News
Rahul Gandhi says Twitter ‘curbing free speech’
INDIA
India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
News
Indian scientists spot unique movements on Mars surface
News
India showcases military might in Republic Day parade
INDIA
Mobs burn Indian train carriages in rail jobs protest
INDIA
Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux
News
India’s Omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks, experts say
INDIA
Delhi to stay under weekend, overnight Covid curfew
News
Indian ‘eternal flame’ in memory of war dead is extinguished
INDIA
Soaring Covid self-test kit sales fuel India underreporting fears
INDIA
‘Insulting’ Hindu gods: Nestle withdraws KitKat range in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres on Feb…
Mithun Chakraborty to make digital debut with Prime Video’s psychological…
Sanjeev Gupta thanked Nadhim Zahawi for Covid loans
Lionsgate Play renews Hiccups & Hookups for Season 2 with…
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
Nadiya Hussain urges to celebrate cultural diversity through food
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE