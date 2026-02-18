How Chary K took his surreal vision from Telangana to Barcelona galleries

Highlights

Barcelona debut at Buat Art Gallery (12–15 February 2026)



More than 20 international exhibitions, including a recent showcase in São Paulo



Master of Fine Arts from the University of Hyderabad



Over 10 awards recognising technical skill and conceptual depth



The craft roots behind the canvas

Born in 1990 in Mummadivaram, Warangal, Chary K grew up surrounded by the textures of his father’s carpentry workshop. That early immersion in woodwork shaped his visual language, lending a sense of structure to figures that often drift into dreamlike settings.

His relocation to London in 2022 added new thematic layers, particularly ideas of displacement and the search for belonging, which continue to inform his evolving practice.

Expanding presence from Brazil to Spain

Following a well-received exhibition in Brazil earlier in 2026, Chary’s selection for the international group show in Barcelona marks another step in his growing global reach. Showing in a city long associated with surrealist masters such as Salvador Dalí and Joan Miró, his work enters a wider dialogue between Indian narrative traditions and European modernism.

Exploring identity through surreal imagery

Chary’s paintings focus less on portraiture and more on emotional landscapes. Recurring motifs such as birds, shifting horizons and transitional spaces reflect themes of migration, memory and personal transformation.

As his profile continues to grow across Europe, his practice remains anchored in the intersection of craft heritage and contemporary psychological storytelling, positioning him among emerging Indian artists gaining sustained international attention.