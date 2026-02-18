Skip to content
How Chary K took his surreal vision from Telangana to Barcelona galleries

Over 10 awards recognising technical skill and conceptual depth

Telangana artist Barcelona

More than 20 international exhibitions, including a recent showcase in São Paulo

Chary K
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Feb 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  Barcelona debut at Buat Art Gallery (12–15 February 2026)
  • More than 20 international exhibitions, including a recent showcase in São Paulo
  Master of Fine Arts from the University of Hyderabad
  • Over 10 awards recognising technical skill and conceptual depth

The craft roots behind the canvas

Born in 1990 in Mummadivaram, Warangal, Chary K grew up surrounded by the textures of his father’s carpentry workshop. That early immersion in woodwork shaped his visual language, lending a sense of structure to figures that often drift into dreamlike settings.

His relocation to London in 2022 added new thematic layers, particularly ideas of displacement and the search for belonging, which continue to inform his evolving practice.

Telangana artist Barcelona Chary’s selection for the international group show in Barcelona marks another step in his growing global reachInstagram/ buatfineart

Expanding presence from Brazil to Spain

Following a well-received exhibition in Brazil earlier in 2026, Chary’s selection for the international group show in Barcelona marks another step in his growing global reach. Showing in a city long associated with surrealist masters such as Salvador Dalí and Joan Miró, his work enters a wider dialogue between Indian narrative traditions and European modernism.

Telangana artist Barcelona As his profile continues to grow across Europe, his practice remains anchored in the intersection of craft heritageChary K

Exploring identity through surreal imagery

Chary’s paintings focus less on portraiture and more on emotional landscapes. Recurring motifs such as birds, shifting horizons and transitional spaces reflect themes of migration, memory and personal transformation.

As his profile continues to grow across Europe, his practice remains anchored in the intersection of craft heritage and contemporary psychological storytelling, positioning him among emerging Indian artists gaining sustained international attention.

artindian artistculturetelangana artist barcelonasouth asian

