Charli XCX and Raye headline Leeds Festival 2026 as momentum builds around rising British pop power

Highlights:

Charli XCX leads the Leeds lineup for next summer, her only UK festival slot.

Raye joins the festival lineup with her biggest northern crowd yet.

Organisers push a homegrown slate after months of rumours.

Fans already picking favourites before day splits land.

Charli XCX is confirmed for the Leeds lineup in 2026, sitting at the top of the first wave of names. Raye joins her, another strong pick after a busy year of touring and new music. The two announcements hit this morning and immediately pushed attention back onto next summer’s festival run.

Charli XCX and Raye front Leeds Festival 2026 as organisers drop long-rumoured international acts for a homegrown slate Getty Images





Why the Leeds lineup feels different this time

The Leeds lineup has swung back to British names in a way we have not seen for years. Organisers said they wanted something clean and sharp for 2026, and this is what they have gone with.

Raye’s addition brings another angle. She is in the middle of a long push, with new music landing soon and a schedule that is already stacked. Anyone watching her O2 shows will know she is operating at a different pace.

You could tell from the way the poster dropped that they wanted this to feel like a reset. No legacy nostalgia. Just acts that have actually been moving numbers in the last two years.





How Charli XCX ended up leading the Leeds lineup

Charli XCX is coming in with momentum. Her next record tied to Wuthering Heights is already drawing early talk, and Leeds is where she will test some of it live. Festival bosses kept pointing out the exclusive nature of the booking: one show, one weekend, that is it.

The choice is not a surprise inside the industry. After her Glastonbury Other Stage set last year drew one of the weekend’s biggest crowds, her elevation to a main headline slot at Leeds lined up naturally. Raye being paired with her gives the day a neat contrast. One pure pop world-builder. One writer-performer burning through charts with strong, personal work.





What Raye’s move signals for the festival lineup

Raye’s spot on the Leeds lineup pulls in a slightly different audience. She is coming off a massive breakout, Brit Awards, a near sold-out arena run, and a second album almost ready. Her team said she wanted to stay close to home crowds in 2026, and Leeds gives her that without burning through too many festival dates.

For Leeds organisers, it helps the balance. Charli brings the dance-pop rush. Raye brings the voice and songwriting weight. Two very different energies, landing on the same bill without clashing.





What is coming next

Day splits have not been released, though insiders expect them early spring. Charli XCX and Raye are both expected to draw heavy crowds on whichever day they land. Tickets move on general sale later this week. Early queues were long, and one promoter joked that the real test will be when they add the last two surprise slots; that is when things get messy.