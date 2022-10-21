Celebrate Diwali with ASDA – recipes that bring out the true essence of Diwali

By: Shubham Ghosh

With only a few weeks until Diwali, ASDA hosted a Diwali celebration on the 11th of October at the Pill Box Kitchen. The event showcased a scrumptious menu curated by content creator Meenu Gupta, better known as @yourfoodfantasy, using trusted brands and versatile ingredients from the Diwali range at ASDA.

The event started at 6 pm, with guests eagerly waiting to try each dish. The decor was aesthetic, minimal and truly showcased the spirit of Diwali.

@yourfoodfantasy has been developing recipes for years, educating her followers on social media on how to create simple, yet delicious dishes. This year, we were so excited to have her curate our menu and showcase the Diwali range, which is available from ASDA, online and in-store nationwide.

@yourfoodfantasy says “Diwali is round the corner and I have just come out totally chuffed after hosting the Diwali event with ASDA. The main theme for my menu was to share a variety of flavours for home cooks who are looking for recipe inspiration. The Diwali period can get hectic, but through my menu I was able to showcase how you can present simple yet tasty festive dishes without spending hours in the kitchen. For all your Diwali needs, ASDA is a one-stop shop, helping you save time shopping so you can spend more quality festive time with your loved ones. Here is me wishing everyone out there, Happy Diwali!”

The event started with a Masala Mojito welcome drink, which was the Indian version of the famous beverage. Its taste profile was lemony and fresh, making it a great prequel for the meals to follow. After the beverage, guests were served the following starters: Aloo Puff Bites, Sandwich Paneer Pakora, Cucumber Beetroot Hummus, Mango Pani Puri, and Mint Pea Pulao. With so much choice, the guests couldn’t wait to try them all!

Each of these dishes were innovative and beautifully plated. Some of them, like the Cucumber Beetroot Hummus, were light and easy on the palette, while others were a fusion twist on some of the British dishes, like the Aloo Puff Bites. The Mango Pani Puri was a wonderful and unique surprise, and a great hit with the guests!

After the starters, it was time to present the main course and the dessert. @yourfoodfantasy reminded each guest, that with ASDA, you can create the most exciting dishes with their versatile and affordable range! The main course was Chickpea Sweet Potato tacos, which were packed with tons of flavours and topped with an avocado-lime dip. This is a great Diwali menu option as chickpea, avocado, and sweet potato are all extremely healthy options, and do not compromise on taste.

The last course to be served was the dessert. Of course, you can’t celebrate Diwali without sweets and @yourfoodfantasy prepared a light and delicious Rassomalai cake! This fusion is a wonderful option for Diwali as it represents both a traditional Indian dish, but in a modern way, which is guaranteed to be a showstopper for your party as it was for ours.

A spokesperson from ASDA commented on the event, “we’re so pleased that guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening and left feeling very inspired by @yourfoodfantasy’s tasty recipes, that can all be recreated using the range of trusted brands available at ASDA. Whether it’s a classic dish or a fusion twist, ASDA is a one-stop shop for this year’s festivities – we wish everyone a Happy Diwali!”

If you are looking to recreate these recipes, visit Asda’s Diwali section online today or in ASDA stores across the UK.